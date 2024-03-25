1 hour ago - News

Pattie Gonia's environmental drag show coming to Salt Lake City

headshot
Pattie Gonia arrives at the 2024 Environmental Media Association Awards Gala at Sunset Las Palmas Studios

Pattie Gonia arrives at the 2024 Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in January. Photo: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

Drag queen Pattie Gonia is bringing a climate-themed drag show to Salt Lake City in April.

The big picture: The rising drag queen, whose name is Wyn Wiley when she's not in drag, is known for her environmental and LGBTQ+ activism.

What they're saying: "If we want to make a climate movement where people are actually joining it, we have to make it inclusive," she told Time last October.

The intrigue: Her Instagram account, which has nearly 620,000 followers, features her outdoor adventures skiing, white water rafting and hiking while in drag.

Driving the news: She is slated to perform two shows on back-to-back nights at Metro Music Hall on April 21 and 22.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more