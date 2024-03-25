Drag queen Pattie Gonia is bringing a climate-themed drag show to Salt Lake City in April. The big picture: The rising drag queen, whose name is Wyn Wiley when she's not in drag, is known for her environmental and LGBTQ+ activism.

What they're saying: "If we want to make a climate movement where people are actually joining it, we have to make it inclusive," she told Time last October.

Gonia was recently named in the magazine's 2024 Travelers of the Year.

The intrigue: Her Instagram account, which has nearly 620,000 followers, features her outdoor adventures skiing, white water rafting and hiking while in drag.

Driving the news: She is slated to perform two shows on back-to-back nights at Metro Music Hall on April 21 and 22.