Pattie Gonia's environmental drag show coming to Salt Lake City
Drag queen Pattie Gonia is bringing a climate-themed drag show to Salt Lake City in April.
The big picture: The rising drag queen, whose name is Wyn Wiley when she's not in drag, is known for her environmental and LGBTQ+ activism.
What they're saying: "If we want to make a climate movement where people are actually joining it, we have to make it inclusive," she told Time last October.
- Gonia was recently named in the magazine's 2024 Travelers of the Year.
The intrigue: Her Instagram account, which has nearly 620,000 followers, features her outdoor adventures skiing, white water rafting and hiking while in drag.
Driving the news: She is slated to perform two shows on back-to-back nights at Metro Music Hall on April 21 and 22.
- Tickets start at $45.
