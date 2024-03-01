These Utah bills are likely to fail this session

Share on email (opens in new window)

With one day left to go, several bills have failed to draw committee hearings or sufficient votes to move forward. Yes, but: Anything can happen on the final day of the 45-day session, so some of these could still make it across the finish line.

HJR 24 — Creating a lottery

The resolution would have allowed voters to decide whether to alter the Utah Constitution to authorize a state-operated lottery.

It has not moved from the House Rules Committee since Feb. 5.

Between the lines: Utah is one of five states that doesn't run a government-operated lottery.

SB 49 — Pregnant drivers in carpool lanes

A measure that would have made pregnant drivers traveling through the carpool lane count as two passengers returned to the Senate Rules Committee this week.

Flashback: A similar bill was introduced last year but failed to make it out of a Senate committee.

HB 290 — Ending pilot program for ranked-choice voting

After advancing in a Senate committee this week, a measure to repeal a pilot program that allowed cities to utilize ranked-choice voting failed to pass the full Senate in a 12-15 vote.

HB 303 — Religious and political beliefs in schools

The bill would have barred school employees from "endorsing, promoting, or disparaging" beliefs around religion, politics, sexual orientation and gender identity.