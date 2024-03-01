Mar 1, 2024 - Politics

These Utah bills are likely to fail this session

Illustration of the Utah State Capitol with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

With one day left to go, several bills have failed to draw committee hearings or sufficient votes to move forward.

Yes, but: Anything can happen on the final day of the 45-day session, so some of these could still make it across the finish line.

HJR 24 — Creating a lottery

The resolution would have allowed voters to decide whether to alter the Utah Constitution to authorize a state-operated lottery.

It has not moved from the House Rules Committee since Feb. 5.

Between the lines: Utah is one of five states that doesn't run a government-operated lottery.

SB 49 — Pregnant drivers in carpool lanes

A measure that would have made pregnant drivers traveling through the carpool lane count as two passengers returned to the Senate Rules Committee this week.

Flashback: A similar bill was introduced last year but failed to make it out of a Senate committee.

HB 290 — Ending pilot program for ranked-choice voting

After advancing in a Senate committee this week, a measure to repeal a pilot program that allowed cities to utilize ranked-choice voting failed to pass the full Senate in a 12-15 vote.

HB 303 — Religious and political beliefs in schools

The bill would have barred school employees from "endorsing, promoting, or disparaging" beliefs around religion, politics, sexual orientation and gender identity.

  • It failed to advance after receiving a 39-32 House vote.
