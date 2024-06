Share on email (opens in new window)

Feb 29, 2024 - Things to Do

Here are a few ideas to get you out of your home this weekend:

The Discovery Gateway Children's Museum will host a family-oriented Mardi Gras celebration, featuring a reptile show, arts and crafts and a soda bar.

When: Friday; 6–8pm

Cost: Museum admission is required — $13.50 for adults or $12.50 for kids.

The Mexico City-based duo, known for fusing Latin and electronic dance beats, is slated to perform at Soundwell.

When: Saturday at 9:15pm

Cost: $17.50 for general admission

Before you go: This is a 21-or-over event.

This Saturday pop-up market at Millcreek Common features crafts by local artists, as well as food vendors.

When: The market will run through March 17; 11am–3pm

Cost: Free