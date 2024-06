After COVID plunged us into hermit life four years ago, a lot of us found our most reliable in-person contact with essential workers — people in public-facing roles at stores, drive-thrus and other services. Kim and I write the Salt Lake newsletter from our homes, so I still have daily contact with a fraction of the people that I used to see.

Why it matters: As an extrovert, I've found far more meaning in those once-routine interactions — my "errand buddies," the familiar faces I encounter in tasks that I never would have described as particularly social before 2020.

Zoom in: One unexpected source of friendship has been the Carl's Jr. on 300 West, where I get breakfast a few times a week — and where Noni at the drive-thru window recognizes my voice as soon as I start saying "steak and egg burrito."

One day in 2022, my husband picked up my order because I had to euthanize my cat that morning. It brightened a truly awful day when he told me the whole kitchen staff popped into the window to say hi to him when he mentioned we were married.

Pass it on: Noni, in turn, told me she's always happy to see her accountants at H&R Block, where she's a regular as tax season approaches each year.