From tutus to cowboy hats, there's something for everyone happening this weekend in Salt Lake.

It's the last weekend to see Ballet West fluff its feathers for the Tchaikovsky classic.

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Capitol Theatre

Tickets: $15-$116 depending on performance and seat

Smell the sweat downtown this weekend with The Rock, Logan Paul and more.

When: 5:45pm Friday

Where: Delta Center

Tickets: $25-$312

The Utah Grizzlies and the Wheeling Nailers from West Virginia take to the ice for two matches this weekend.

Then grab a cape for Superhero Night on Monday.

When: 7:10pm Friday and Saturday, 3:10pm Monday

Where: Maverik Center

Tickets: $15-$42 depending on date and seat

The two-day dance party features deadmau5, Gryffin, ARMNHMR and more

When: Friday-Saturday

Where: Olympic Plaza at the Gateway

Tickets: $69.99 for one day or $109.99 for both days

Get curtains, dishes or a double boiler at the Meredith Willson classic by the youth acting troupe Jaks Theatre Company.

When: Nine performances Feb. 16 - Feb. 24

Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $12-$15

Build a candle and trinket shelf in a drop-in clay-working class at the Visual Art Institute.

Ages 12 and older welcome.

When: 5-8pm Friday

Where: 2900 S. 300 West

Cost: $50

South Jordan is for running lovers. Event includes 5K and kids' run.

When: 10am Saturday

Where: East Riverfront Park

Entry: $28 for adults, $15 for kids

Doll up in denim and diamonds for the Utah Arts Alliance's annual costume party fundraiser.

When: 8pm-2am Saturday-Sunday

Where: Dreamscapes, 10450 S. State St.

Tickets: $55-$1,000