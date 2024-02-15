Your guide to Salt Lake weekend events Feb. 16-18
From tutus to cowboy hats, there's something for everyone happening this weekend in Salt Lake.
Swan Lake
It's the last weekend to see Ballet West fluff its feathers for the Tchaikovsky classic.
When: Thursday-Saturday
Where: Capitol Theatre
Tickets: $15-$116 depending on performance and seat
WWE Smackdown
Smell the sweat downtown this weekend with The Rock, Logan Paul and more.
When: 5:45pm Friday
Where: Delta Center
Tickets: $25-$312
Don't be a hoser
The Utah Grizzlies and the Wheeling Nailers from West Virginia take to the ice for two matches this weekend.
- Then grab a cape for Superhero Night on Monday.
When: 7:10pm Friday and Saturday, 3:10pm Monday
Where: Maverik Center
Tickets: $15-$42 depending on date and seat
SLC Live: Winter Edition
The two-day dance party features deadmau5, Gryffin, ARMNHMR and more
When: Friday-Saturday
Where: Olympic Plaza at the Gateway
Tickets: $69.99 for one day or $109.99 for both days
The Music Man
Get curtains, dishes or a double boiler at the Meredith Willson classic by the youth acting troupe Jaks Theatre Company.
When: Nine performances Feb. 16 - Feb. 24
Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center
Tickets: $12-$15
Build a shelf
Build a candle and trinket shelf in a drop-in clay-working class at the Visual Art Institute.
- Ages 12 and older welcome.
When: 5-8pm Friday
Where: 2900 S. 300 West
Cost: $50
SoJo Date Dash
South Jordan is for running lovers. Event includes 5K and kids' run.
When: 10am Saturday
Where: East Riverfront Park
Entry: $28 for adults, $15 for kids
Rhinestone Rodeo
Doll up in denim and diamonds for the Utah Arts Alliance's annual costume party fundraiser.
When: 8pm-2am Saturday-Sunday
Where: Dreamscapes, 10450 S. State St.
Tickets: $55-$1,000
