Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

New city rules could make it easier to start a daycare in Salt Lake.

Why it matters: Utah's child care shortage is financially straining families, with the average expense of infant and toddler care roughly on par with college tuition.

State of play: With Salt Lake County's daycare capacity less than half of what's needed, families frequently encounter waitlists that far exceed not only parental leave, but also human gestation.

In other words, you'd need to apply for a slot before you're even pregnant.

What's happening: In a memo last week, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall called on the city council to double the maximum enrollment at in-home daycares from eight to 16 kids — the same as state code allows.

The changes would also eliminate zoning restrictions for certain types of daycares. Commercial locations, for example, would be allowed in residential neighborhoods.

The latest: COVID-related emergency funding for child care expired late last year, putting hundreds of Utah daycares at risk of closure or rate hikes.

Worth your time: The Salt Lake Tribune outlined the projected need for child care in a story on Monday.