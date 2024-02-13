New rules could expand daycare capacity in Salt Lake City
New city rules could make it easier to start a daycare in Salt Lake.
Why it matters: Utah's child care shortage is financially straining families, with the average expense of infant and toddler care roughly on par with college tuition.
State of play: With Salt Lake County's daycare capacity less than half of what's needed, families frequently encounter waitlists that far exceed not only parental leave, but also human gestation.
- In other words, you'd need to apply for a slot before you're even pregnant.
What's happening: In a memo last week, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall called on the city council to double the maximum enrollment at in-home daycares from eight to 16 kids — the same as state code allows.
- The changes would also eliminate zoning restrictions for certain types of daycares. Commercial locations, for example, would be allowed in residential neighborhoods.
The latest: COVID-related emergency funding for child care expired late last year, putting hundreds of Utah daycares at risk of closure or rate hikes.
Worth your time: The Salt Lake Tribune outlined the projected need for child care in a story on Monday.
