Capitol Recap: Utah lawmakers tackle AI and front license plates
The Utah Legislature hit the halfway point of the 45-day session this week.
What happened: A bill that would have stripped the lieutenant governor's power as the state's chief elections officer was put on hold shortly after it was first revealed.
- The extensive legislation would have created a separate state agency to take over elections oversight.
- HB 490's sponsor, Rep. Ryan Wilcox (R-Ogden), said it will not get a hearing and will instead be studied during the interim.
- Wilcox maintained the measure "does not support a premise that there is some kind of fraudulent activity happening in our elections," per FOX 13.
What we're watching: As the rise of artificial intelligence disrupts nearly every industry, state Sen. Kirk Cullimore (R-Draper) is sponsoring a bill that would find an individual criminally liable if they use an AI tool "that violates consumer protection laws if not properly disclosed."
- The measure passed the Senate Business and Labor Committee on Thursday via a 6-2 vote. It now heads to the full chamber for consideration.
Plus: SB 45, which would remove the requirement for cars to have a front license plate, passed the Senate this week on a 26-3 vote.
- The measure, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton), now heads to the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
