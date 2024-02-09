23 mins ago - News

Capitol Recap: Utah lawmakers tackle AI and front license plates

headshot
Illustration of the Utah State Capitol with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Utah Legislature hit the halfway point of the 45-day session this week.

What happened: A bill that would have stripped the lieutenant governor's power as the state's chief elections officer was put on hold shortly after it was first revealed.

  • The extensive legislation would have created a separate state agency to take over elections oversight.
  • HB 490's sponsor, Rep. Ryan Wilcox (R-Ogden), said it will not get a hearing and will instead be studied during the interim.
  • Wilcox maintained the measure "does not support a premise that there is some kind of fraudulent activity happening in our elections," per FOX 13.

What we're watching: As the rise of artificial intelligence disrupts nearly every industry, state Sen. Kirk Cullimore (R-Draper) is sponsoring a bill that would find an individual criminally liable if they use an AI tool "that violates consumer protection laws if not properly disclosed."

  • The measure passed the Senate Business and Labor Committee on Thursday via a 6-2 vote. It now heads to the full chamber for consideration.

Plus: SB 45, which would remove the requirement for cars to have a front license plate, passed the Senate this week on a 26-3 vote.

  • The measure, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton), now heads to the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.

Go deeper: Utah lawmakers consider license plate rules for "69"

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more