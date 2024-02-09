Capitol Recap: Utah lawmakers tackle AI and front license plates

The Utah Legislature hit the halfway point of the 45-day session this week.

What happened: A bill that would have stripped the lieutenant governor's power as the state's chief elections officer was put on hold shortly after it was first revealed.

The extensive legislation would have created a separate state agency to take over elections oversight.

HB 490's sponsor, Rep. Ryan Wilcox (R-Ogden), said it will not get a hearing and will instead be studied during the interim.

Wilcox maintained the measure "does not support a premise that there is some kind of fraudulent activity happening in our elections," per FOX 13.

What we're watching: As the rise of artificial intelligence disrupts nearly every industry, state Sen. Kirk Cullimore (R-Draper) is sponsoring a bill that would find an individual criminally liable if they use an AI tool "that violates consumer protection laws if not properly disclosed."

The measure passed the Senate Business and Labor Committee on Thursday via a 6-2 vote. It now heads to the full chamber for consideration.

Plus: SB 45, which would remove the requirement for cars to have a front license plate, passed the Senate this week on a 26-3 vote.

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton), now heads to the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.

