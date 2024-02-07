Share on email (opens in new window)

Valentine's Day is less than a week away. Treat your loved one while supporting local restaurants on this special holiday.

What's happening: A number of Salt Lake City restaurants have come up with specialty menus that feature a variety of bites.

Be smart: Don't snooze. Make your reservations sooner than later.

Adelaide at the Le Meridien hotel is offering a tasting menu on Feb. 15 for $90 a person. Reservations.

The Arie at Snowbird is providing a four-course meal featuring plates like tuna crudo and beef filet for $85 per diner. Reservations.

Avenues Proper is featuring a five-course menu for $75 each with plates like braised lamb shake and smoked eggplant ravioli. Reservations.

Aqua Terra Steak + Sushi at City Creek Center is providing a special menu from Feb. 13-17 that includes items like cajun garlic prawns, filet mignon and a selection of wine. Reservations.

Contribution Cocktail Lounge at the Hyatt Regency is offering s'mores boards and sweet cocktails, such as Raspberry Daiquiris and Strawberry Lemon Drops, to try before or after dinner. Treats start at $13.

Finca is serving up a four-course meal for $85 per individual. Entrees include seared halibut, braised short rib and salmon. Wine pairings are included for an additional $35. Reservations.

Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club's specialty menu includes burrata salad and seared salmon. The sports bar will play the Jazz v. Lakers game while you dine. Reservations.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will feature multiple Valentine's Day menus that run from Feb. 8-19. Dinner for two costs $230. Reservations.

Laziz Kitchen is serving a three-course dinner that includes main courses such as seared shrimp pasta and a Lebanese-inspired vegetable bowl for $75 per person.

The restaurant's speakeasy BackDoor will serve cocktails for an additional charge.

Email [email protected] or text 801-382-9546 to make a reservation.

Table X is featuring a winter tasting menu on Valentine's Day that will run from Feb. 14-17. The 7-course meal is $130 per person. Wine pairings are included. Reservations.

Urban Hill, headed by James Beard-semifinalist chef Nick Zocco, is introducing a four-course meal for $95 per person. You can add wine pairings for an additional $45 . Reservations.