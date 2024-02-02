39 mins ago - Things to Do

Salt Lake City weekend events: Groundhog Day, Chinese New Year and more

headshot
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

It's a packed weekend in Salt Lake City!

"Groundhog Day"

Hit replay and put your little hand in mine for a double feature of the 1993 comedy triumph featuring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell.

  • There's also live trivia before each screening and limited swag.

When: 7pm and 9:30pm Friday

Where: Broadway Centre Cinemas

Tickets: $25 for the double feature (gift included) or $15 for one screening.

Pro wrestling + hardcore punk

Our hardcore punk and metal scene shares the ring with SLC Wars, with pro wrestling between sets.

  • Mummy, Snuff Tape, You're the Worst and Spent are on the music lineup.
  • Get a taste of the wrestling action in this footage.

When: 7pm Friday

Where: Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South

Tickets: $20

🐲 Chinese New Year

Prepare for the Year of the Dragon at two of Salt Lake's biggest Lunar New Year parties on Saturday night. Both are free to attend.

  • The Utah Chinese New Year Celebration begins at 5pm at Cottonwood High School in Murray, with performances, the lion dance, and lots of interactive games and arts from lantern riddles and calligraphy to tai chi and dragon printmaking.
  • In South Salt Lake, Chinatown Supermarket's festivities begin at 6pm with performances and drawings, and fireworks at 8pm.

Bob Marley's Birthday Bash

Celebrate the King of Reggae with Natural Roots, Makisi, Teki and DJ EMT.

When: 7pm Saturday

Where: Soundwell, 148 W. 200 South

Tickets: $20

¡Flamenco Fiesta!

Come for the swirling fabric and clickety clacks; stay for the emotional intensity.

When: 7:30pm Saturday

Where: Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles Theater

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and younger; discounts available

Valentine Utah Art Market

Pick out something unique and locally made for your sweetheart at this weekend's art market in Sandy.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: High Point Center, 7880 S. 1300 East

Admission: Free

Steve Treviño

"America's favorite husband" is bringing his standup comedy to Salt Lake for one show only.

When: 8pm Sunday

Where: Capitol Theatre

Tickets: $31.50

Watersports Expo

Get pumped for summer days at Bear Lake, Flaming Gorge, Glen Canyon or our own GSL at the Utah Boat Show and Watersports Expo.

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy

Tickets: $11 per day; free for kids 12 and younger

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more