It's a packed weekend in Salt Lake City!

And if you don't find something fun here, check out our guide to Black History Month events in Salt Lake.

Hit replay and put your little hand in mine for a double feature of the 1993 comedy triumph featuring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell.

There's also live trivia before each screening and limited swag.

When: 7pm and 9:30pm Friday

Where: Broadway Centre Cinemas

Tickets: $25 for the double feature (gift included) or $15 for one screening.

Our hardcore punk and metal scene shares the ring with SLC Wars, with pro wrestling between sets.

Mummy, Snuff Tape, You're the Worst and Spent are on the music lineup.

Get a taste of the wrestling action in this footage.

When: 7pm Friday

Where: Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South

Tickets: $20

🐲 Chinese New Year

Prepare for the Year of the Dragon at two of Salt Lake's biggest Lunar New Year parties on Saturday night. Both are free to attend.

The Utah Chinese New Year Celebration begins at 5pm at Cottonwood High School in Murray, with performances, the lion dance, and lots of interactive games and arts from lantern riddles and calligraphy to tai chi and dragon printmaking.

In South Salt Lake, Chinatown Supermarket's festivities begin at 6pm with performances and drawings, and fireworks at 8pm.

Celebrate the King of Reggae with Natural Roots, Makisi, Teki and DJ EMT.

When: 7pm Saturday

Where: Soundwell, 148 W. 200 South

Tickets: $20

Come for the swirling fabric and clickety clacks; stay for the emotional intensity.

When: 7:30pm Saturday

Where: Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles Theater

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and younger; discounts available

Pick out something unique and locally made for your sweetheart at this weekend's art market in Sandy.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: High Point Center, 7880 S. 1300 East

Admission: Free

"America's favorite husband" is bringing his standup comedy to Salt Lake for one show only.

When: 8pm Sunday

Where: Capitol Theatre

Tickets: $31.50

Get pumped for summer days at Bear Lake, Flaming Gorge, Glen Canyon or our own GSL at the Utah Boat Show and Watersports Expo.

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy

Tickets: $11 per day; free for kids 12 and younger