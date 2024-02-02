Salt Lake City weekend events: Groundhog Day, Chinese New Year and more
It's a packed weekend in Salt Lake City!
- And if you don't find something fun here, check out our guide to Black History Month events in Salt Lake.
"Groundhog Day"
Hit replay and put your little hand in mine for a double feature of the 1993 comedy triumph featuring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell.
- There's also live trivia before each screening and limited swag.
When: 7pm and 9:30pm Friday
Where: Broadway Centre Cinemas
Tickets: $25 for the double feature (gift included) or $15 for one screening.
Pro wrestling + hardcore punk
Our hardcore punk and metal scene shares the ring with SLC Wars, with pro wrestling between sets.
- Mummy, Snuff Tape, You're the Worst and Spent are on the music lineup.
- Get a taste of the wrestling action in this footage.
When: 7pm Friday
Where: Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South
Tickets: $20
🐲 Chinese New Year
Prepare for the Year of the Dragon at two of Salt Lake's biggest Lunar New Year parties on Saturday night. Both are free to attend.
- The Utah Chinese New Year Celebration begins at 5pm at Cottonwood High School in Murray, with performances, the lion dance, and lots of interactive games and arts from lantern riddles and calligraphy to tai chi and dragon printmaking.
- In South Salt Lake, Chinatown Supermarket's festivities begin at 6pm with performances and drawings, and fireworks at 8pm.
Bob Marley's Birthday Bash
Celebrate the King of Reggae with Natural Roots, Makisi, Teki and DJ EMT.
When: 7pm Saturday
Where: Soundwell, 148 W. 200 South
Tickets: $20
¡Flamenco Fiesta!
Come for the swirling fabric and clickety clacks; stay for the emotional intensity.
When: 7:30pm Saturday
Where: Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles Theater
Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and younger; discounts available
Valentine Utah Art Market
Pick out something unique and locally made for your sweetheart at this weekend's art market in Sandy.
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: High Point Center, 7880 S. 1300 East
Admission: Free
Steve Treviño
"America's favorite husband" is bringing his standup comedy to Salt Lake for one show only.
When: 8pm Sunday
Where: Capitol Theatre
Tickets: $31.50
Watersports Expo
Get pumped for summer days at Bear Lake, Flaming Gorge, Glen Canyon or our own GSL at the Utah Boat Show and Watersports Expo.
When: Friday through Sunday
Where: Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy
Tickets: $11 per day; free for kids 12 and younger
