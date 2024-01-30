1 hour ago - News
What if "Knives Out 3" really is set in Utah?
Rian Johnson is preparing to launch his third star-studded Benoit Blanc caper, according to a new report from Deadline revealing that "Knives Out 3" will begin production this year.
Why it matters (to us): In a solemn and unbreakable vow, Johnson promised — promised — to set the third mystery in Utah!
- About a year ago, shortly after "Glass Onion" began streaming, Netflix released a promotional video that showed Johnson spinning a globe to let fate decide the setting of the next installment.
- He happened to stop the Earth's rotation on us!
- "Congratulations, guys. We're going to Utah!" he proclaimed.
Tell us: What would be a great Utah theme for a hyper-privileged coterie of murder suspects?
- An elite Sundance party?
- A group of investment bankers on a canyoneering adventure?
- The Romney-Huntsman feud brought to (fictional) life?
What's next: Perhaps, dear readers, we should group-write our own hit detective series!
