What if "Knives Out 3" really is set in Utah?

The cast of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at Los Angeles' Academy Museum in 2022. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Rian Johnson is preparing to launch his third star-studded Benoit Blanc caper, according to a new report from Deadline revealing that "Knives Out 3" will begin production this year.

Why it matters (to us): In a solemn and unbreakable vow, Johnson promised — promised — to set the third mystery in Utah!

About a year ago, shortly after "Glass Onion" began streaming, Netflix released a promotional video that showed Johnson spinning a globe to let fate decide the setting of the next installment.

He happened to stop the Earth's rotation on us!

"Congratulations, guys. We're going to Utah!" he proclaimed.

Tell us: What would be a great Utah theme for a hyper-privileged coterie of murder suspects?

An elite Sundance party?

A group of investment bankers on a canyoneering adventure?

The Romney-Huntsman feud brought to (fictional) life?

What's next: Perhaps, dear readers, we should group-write our own hit detective series!