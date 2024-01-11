1 hour ago - Things to Do

Salt Lake weekend events | Jan. 12-15

headshot
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Looking for fun on a cold and snowy Salt Lake weekend?

  • We've got you covered!

"SIX"

Meet the wives of Henry VIII in the hit musical, which opened this week in SLC.

  • When: Thursday until Jan. 21
  • Where: Eccles Theater
  • Tickets: Starting at $84, though the cheap seats are sold out for several performances.

Utah International Auto Expo

Beep beep! Check out the auto industry's newest cars and trucks at the three-day expo.

  • When: Friday-Monday
  • Where: Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy
  • Tickets: $10 admission, with military and senior discounts available; free for kids 12 and younger

Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay

A string quartet covers Coldplay by the light of candles.

  • When: 8:30pm Saturday, plus two performances Feb. 23
  • Where: Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 West
  • Tickets: $64, with cheaper admission available at February performances
