Salt Lake weekend events | Jan. 12-15
Looking for fun on a cold and snowy Salt Lake weekend?
- We've got you covered!
"SIX"
Meet the wives of Henry VIII in the hit musical, which opened this week in SLC.
- When: Thursday until Jan. 21
- Where: Eccles Theater
- Tickets: Starting at $84, though the cheap seats are sold out for several performances.
Utah International Auto Expo
Beep beep! Check out the auto industry's newest cars and trucks at the three-day expo.
- When: Friday-Monday
- Where: Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy
- Tickets: $10 admission, with military and senior discounts available; free for kids 12 and younger
Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay
A string quartet covers Coldplay by the light of candles.
- When: 8:30pm Saturday, plus two performances Feb. 23
- Where: Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 West
- Tickets: $64, with cheaper admission available at February performances
