Looking for fun on a cold and snowy Salt Lake weekend?

We've got you covered!

Meet the wives of Henry VIII in the hit musical, which opened this week in SLC.

When: Thursday until Jan. 21

Thursday until Jan. 21 Where: Eccles Theater

Eccles Theater Tickets: Starting at $84, though the cheap seats are sold out for several performances.

Beep beep! Check out the auto industry's newest cars and trucks at the three-day expo.

When: Friday-Monday

Friday-Monday Where: Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy

Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy Tickets: $10 admission, with military and senior discounts available; free for kids 12 and younger

A string quartet covers Coldplay by the light of candles.