Jan 10, 2024 - News
Few Boeing-related flight cancellations at SLC airport
Most SLC travelers can breathe a sigh of relief; only a few flights here have been canceled over grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
Driving the news: United Airlines and Alaska Airlines canceled all Max 9 flights scheduled for Wednesday, with Alaska grounding the planes through Saturday after an exit door detached from a Boeing plane mid-flight last week.
- Alaska, which already canceled a slew of flights, said in a statement it made the decision as it awaits the necessary documentation to begin inspections of the jetliners.
- United and Alaska are the only two U.S. airlines that operate Boeing 737 MAX 9s, per CBS News.
By the numbers: Five Alaska Airlines flights were canceled for Thursday: three to Seattle and two from Seattle, per the website flightaware.com.
- Cancellations befell just two MAX 9 flights in and out of SLC International on Wednesday, one from each affected airline.
Of note: SLC is a hub for Delta, which does not use the MAX 9.
