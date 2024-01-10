Most SLC travelers can breathe a sigh of relief; only a few flights here have been canceled over grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Driving the news: United Airlines and Alaska Airlines canceled all Max 9 flights scheduled for Wednesday, with Alaska grounding the planes through Saturday after an exit door detached from a Boeing plane mid-flight last week.

Alaska, which already canceled a slew of flights, said in a statement it made the decision as it awaits the necessary documentation to begin inspections of the jetliners.

United and Alaska are the only two U.S. airlines that operate Boeing 737 MAX 9s, per CBS News.

By the numbers: Five Alaska Airlines flights were canceled for Thursday: three to Seattle and two from Seattle, per the website flightaware.com.

Cancellations befell just two MAX 9 flights in and out of SLC International on Wednesday, one from each affected airline.

Of note: SLC is a hub for Delta, which does not use the MAX 9.