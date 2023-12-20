57 mins ago - Culture

Axios Salt Lake City's 2023 faves

Here's how we worked, played, and spent our cash in 2023:

Kim

Favorite TV show: "The Last of Us"

Favorite movie: "Cassandro"

Favorite album: "SOS" by SZA.

Favorite book: "Romney: A Reckoning" by McKay Coppins.

Favorite SLC dish: Slackwater's sun-dried tomato wings.

Favorite purchase: Sheertex tights. They are indestructible.

Erin

Favorite movie: "Oppenheimer"

Favorite Utah adventure: Help me, Helper!

Favorite art: A pencil box decorated by Diné artist Michael Haswood.

Favorite book: "Spare" by Prince Harry and his frozen todger.

Favorite SLC cocktail: Carrot Cruncher at Post Office Place.

Favorite purchase: A nugget ice maker.

