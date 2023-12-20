57 mins ago - Culture
Axios Salt Lake City's 2023 faves
Here's how we worked, played, and spent our cash in 2023:
Kim
Favorite TV show: "The Last of Us"
Favorite movie: "Cassandro"
Favorite album: "SOS" by SZA.
Favorite book: "Romney: A Reckoning" by McKay Coppins.
Favorite SLC dish: Slackwater's sun-dried tomato wings.
Favorite purchase: Sheertex tights. They are indestructible.
Erin
Favorite movie: "Oppenheimer"
Favorite Utah adventure: Help me, Helper!
Favorite art: A pencil box decorated by Diné artist Michael Haswood.
Favorite book: "Spare" by Prince Harry and his frozen todger.
Favorite SLC cocktail: Carrot Cruncher at Post Office Place.
Favorite purchase: A nugget ice maker.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.