What Utahns should know about the mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
The Utah Department of Agriculture is asking veterinarians to report suspected cases of a mysterious respiratory disease spreading among dogs in multiple states.
The latest: As of Monday, Utah has not had any confirmed cases of the disease — which has been likened to kennel cough — Amanda Price, assistant state veterinarian for the department, tells Axios.
- Price said some veterinarians have seen an increase in respiratory disease symptoms among dogs, but "we can't say 100% if we have it here."
Details: Symptoms include coughing, sneezing and lethargy.
- The ailment has been known to last between six and eight weeks, Price noted.
- Threat level: In some cases, it's been fatal.
Reality check: While the ailment is perplexing veterinarians, "a variety of run-of-the-mill viruses and bacteria could be driving the current outbreaks," The New York Times reports.
The big picture: The contagious illness has been reported in at least 16 states, including Colorado and Idaho.
Be smart: The American Veterinary Medical Association suggests dog owners keep their pet's vaccinations up to date.
