Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Utah Department of Agriculture is asking veterinarians to report suspected cases of a mysterious respiratory disease spreading among dogs in multiple states.

The latest: As of Monday, Utah has not had any confirmed cases of the disease — which has been likened to kennel cough — Amanda Price, assistant state veterinarian for the department, tells Axios.

Price said some veterinarians have seen an increase in respiratory disease symptoms among dogs, but "we can't say 100% if we have it here."

Details: Symptoms include coughing, sneezing and lethargy.

The ailment has been known to last between six and eight weeks, Price noted.

Threat level: In some cases, it's been fatal.

Reality check: While the ailment is perplexing veterinarians, "a variety of run-of-the-mill viruses and bacteria could be driving the current outbreaks," The New York Times reports.

The big picture: The contagious illness has been reported in at least 16 states, including Colorado and Idaho.

Be smart: The American Veterinary Medical Association suggests dog owners keep their pet's vaccinations up to date.