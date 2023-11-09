37 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Nov. 7–10

There are plenty of arts and culture events in Salt Lake City to choose from this weekend.

🇲🇽 Filméxico

The 12th annual film festival celebrating modern Mexican cinema returns to Salt Lake City for one week.

  • This year's lineup includes a mix of short films, documentaries, dramas and horror.

When: Thursday through Nov. 16; most screenings begin at 7pm

Where: Broadway Centre Cinemas

Admission: $12 per ticket; $60 for an all-access pass; $30 for an online pass

💡 ILLUMINATE

This festival of light art will include 3D sculptures, a night market and a drone show.

When: Friday–Saturday; 5–11pm

Where: Library Square

Admission: free

🎤 Audra McDonald

The Tony award-winning singer will belt alongside the Utah Symphony.

When: Friday-Saturday; 7:30pm

Where: Abravanel Hall

Admission: Tickets start at $42.

  • Of note: 50% discounts are available for students or people under age 30.
