What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Nov. 7–10
There are plenty of arts and culture events in Salt Lake City to choose from this weekend.
🇲🇽 Filméxico
The 12th annual film festival celebrating modern Mexican cinema returns to Salt Lake City for one week.
- This year's lineup includes a mix of short films, documentaries, dramas and horror.
When: Thursday through Nov. 16; most screenings begin at 7pm
Where: Broadway Centre Cinemas
Admission: $12 per ticket; $60 for an all-access pass; $30 for an online pass
💡 ILLUMINATE
This festival of light art will include 3D sculptures, a night market and a drone show.
When: Friday–Saturday; 5–11pm
Where: Library Square
Admission: free
🎤 Audra McDonald
The Tony award-winning singer will belt alongside the Utah Symphony.
When: Friday-Saturday; 7:30pm
Where: Abravanel Hall
Admission: Tickets start at $42.
- Of note: 50% discounts are available for students or people under age 30.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.