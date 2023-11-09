What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Nov. 7–10

Share on email (opens in new window)

There are plenty of arts and culture events in Salt Lake City to choose from this weekend.

The 12th annual film festival celebrating modern Mexican cinema returns to Salt Lake City for one week.

This year's lineup includes a mix of short films, documentaries, dramas and horror.

When: Thursday through Nov. 16; most screenings begin at 7pm

Where: Broadway Centre Cinemas

Admission: $12 per ticket; $60 for an all-access pass; $30 for an online pass

This festival of light art will include 3D sculptures, a night market and a drone show.

When: Friday–Saturday; 5–11pm

Where: Library Square

Admission: free

The Tony award-winning singer will belt alongside the Utah Symphony.

When: Friday-Saturday; 7:30pm

Where: Abravanel Hall

Admission: Tickets start at $42.