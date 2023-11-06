Utah sees slight decline in food insecurity

Data: USDA; Chart: Axios Visuals

About 10.7% of Utah households were food insecure on average between 2020–2022, according to new government data.

That's a slim reduction compared to the 11.2% of Utah households that faced food insecurity between 2019 and 2021 — and slightly below the national average.

Threat level: Food insecurity means that at times during the year, a given household couldn't get enough food for one or more of its members, because they didn't have enough money or resources.

Those with "very low" food security eat less food or skip meals. In a house with children, the adults might go without so that the kids can eat.

What they're saying: When times are tight, it can often be "easiest" to cut back on food, says Lisa Davis, a senior vice president at Share Our Strength, an anti-poverty nonprofit.

"If you don't pay the rent or your mortgage, you don't have a place to live. If you don't put gas in the car, you can't get to work," Davis told Axios.

"Food is the place that folks turn when they have to tighten the belt even more."

Zoom out: Looking at just 2022, the share of U.S. households that couldn't reliably afford food rose to 12.8% from 10.2% in 2021, per new U.S. Department of Agriculture data.