What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Nov. 3–4
There are bright lights and big times around Salt Lake this weekend.
Lumen Land
Pop-up light installation sculptures will be glowing, with live music and food trucks onsite for a kickoff to next weekend's ILLUMINATE festival.
When: 6–10pm Friday and Saturday
Where: Smith's Ballpark parking lot
Admission: Free
Beethoven's 9th
Get in the holiday mood with the wild-haired composer's joyful, joyful 9th Symphony, performed by the Utah Symphony Orchestra.
When: 7:30pm Friday and Saturday
Where: Abravanel Hall
Cost: $36–$110, with 50% discount for students and those who are under 30
LOVELOUD
Dan Reynolds and Tyler Glenn's annual charity concert for LGBTQ youth is bringing Lauv, Tegan & Sara, David Archuleta, Mother Mother and other musicians to Salt Lake City.
When: 6pm Friday
Where: Delta Center
Cost: $23–$175, plus fees
