What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Nov. 3–4

There are bright lights and big times around Salt Lake this weekend.

Pop-up light installation sculptures will be glowing, with live music and food trucks onsite for a kickoff to next weekend's ILLUMINATE festival.

When: 6–10pm Friday and Saturday

Where: Smith's Ballpark parking lot

Admission: Free

Get in the holiday mood with the wild-haired composer's joyful, joyful 9th Symphony, performed by the Utah Symphony Orchestra.

When: 7:30pm Friday and Saturday

Where: Abravanel Hall

Cost: $36–$110, with 50% discount for students and those who are under 30

Dan Reynolds and Tyler Glenn's annual charity concert for LGBTQ youth is bringing Lauv, Tegan & Sara, David Archuleta, Mother Mother and other musicians to Salt Lake City.

When: 6pm Friday

Where: Delta Center

Cost: $23–$175, plus fees