What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Oct. 19–22

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Who's ready for the weekend?

Check out these fun events in and around Salt Lake City:

Utah Ale Trail Fall Crawl

Breweries from Logan to St. George are giving out prizes and discounts to participants who stop at four of the spots on the self-guided beer tour.

When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: 39 breweries around the state

Cost: Participation is free, but you have to buy the beers you drink.

CopperBoo Halloween Carnival

Tiptoe through the haunted halls, get your face painted and enter the costume contest, as well as games and prize drawings.

When: 5–8pm Friday

Where: Copperview Rec Center, Midvale

Cost: Free

Trolley Square Fall Festival

The Fall Festival and Pumpkin Smash bring trick-or-treating, a petting zoo, games, a DJ and (as the name suggests) pumpkin-smashing to the mall.

When: Noon–3pm Saturday

Where: 600 S. 700 East

Admission: Free

Trick-or-Treating on the Plaza

Kids can put on their costumes and trick-or-treat at stations outside Taylorsville City Hall for sweets, swag and prizes.

When: 4–6pm Saturday

Where: Centennial Plaza, Taylorsville

Admission: Free

