What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Oct. 19–22
Who's ready for the weekend?
Check out these fun events in and around Salt Lake City:
Utah Ale Trail Fall Crawl
Breweries from Logan to St. George are giving out prizes and discounts to participants who stop at four of the spots on the self-guided beer tour.
When: Thursday through Sunday
Where: 39 breweries around the state
Cost: Participation is free, but you have to buy the beers you drink.
CopperBoo Halloween Carnival
Tiptoe through the haunted halls, get your face painted and enter the costume contest, as well as games and prize drawings.
When: 5–8pm Friday
Where: Copperview Rec Center, Midvale
Cost: Free
Trolley Square Fall Festival
The Fall Festival and Pumpkin Smash bring trick-or-treating, a petting zoo, games, a DJ and (as the name suggests) pumpkin-smashing to the mall.
When: Noon–3pm Saturday
Where: 600 S. 700 East
Admission: Free
Trick-or-Treating on the Plaza
Kids can put on their costumes and trick-or-treat at stations outside Taylorsville City Hall for sweets, swag and prizes.
When: 4–6pm Saturday
Where: Centennial Plaza, Taylorsville
Admission: Free
