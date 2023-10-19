Latino poverty rate falls in Utah

Data: Census Bureau; Note: Poverty thresholds vary based on family size and composition. The Census Bureau will not release estimates for 2020 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on data collection.; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The percentage of Utah Latinos living in poverty has decreased dramatically in the past two decades, according to census data released last month.

Yes, but: Utah Latinos are still more likely to live in poverty than the state's overall population.

By the numbers: 12% of Utah's Hispanic residents lived in poverty as of 2022, compared to about 8% of the state's general population, census data shows.

That's compared to about 23% of Hispanic residents and 10% of all residents in Utah in 2005.

The big picture: The percentage of U.S. Latinos living in poverty has dropped significantly in the past ten years, but is well above the national average for all groups, Axios' Russell Contreras and Alice Feng report.

Why it matters: Latinos comprise 19% of the population and are set to be a plurality of the country's population by midcentury.

Failure to address systemic inequalities may threaten the nation's economic future.

By the numbers: Nationally, 16.8% of Latinos — roughly 10 million — were living in poverty in 2022.

That's well above the nation's overall poverty rate of 11.5% but below the 2021 Latino poverty rate of over 25%.

Latinos in Alabama had the nation's highest poverty rate (27.6%), according to an Axios analysis of census data.

Meanwhile, Wyoming had the lowest percentage of Latinos living in poverty (10.2%), likely because of the large number of well-paying oil and gas jobs there.

North Dakota, which also has many oil and gas jobs — and saw the fastest Hispanic population growth of any state over the last decade — had a Latino poverty rate of 12.5%

Catch up quick: The percentage of Latinos in poverty ranged in the mid-20s for much of the 1970s, but shot up to 29% in the 1980s as the population kept growing.

It hit its highest mark in modern times in 1994 — 30.7% — following the recession of the early 1990s and a spike in new migration from Mexico after the Mexican peso devaluation crisis.

What they're saying: Addressing poverty is one of the most pressing issues facing Hispanics in the U.S., says José Jurado Vadillo, a research economist at the Seidman Institute, Arizona State University.

Better access to credit and quality education would help reduce Latino poverty, Vadillo adds.

