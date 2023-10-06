Median income dropped last year in Salt Lake City metro

Data: U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The share of Salt Lake metro area residents making between $50,000 and $74,000 annually decreased from 19% to 16% between 2019 and 2022, per new Census Bureau data.

Meanwhile, the share of residents making over $100,000 increased from 38% to 46%.

Between the lines: Household income groups earning less than $100,000 per year saw declines amid ongoing economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflationary pressures.

By the numbers: The median household income across the Salt Lake metro fell nearly 1% between 2019 and 2022, per new Census Bureau data.

Salt Lake metro's median income was $91,891 in 2022, compared with $92,705 in 2019, adjusted for inflation.

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Zoom out: Statewide, the median income rose about 1.8%, from $87,600 in 2019 to $89,168 in 2022.

Details: The new data comes by way of the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey (ACS) one-year estimates, released last month.

The ACS is one of the best resources available for a regularly published, quantified look at myriad facets of American life, down to a remarkably local level.

The big picture: Nationally, median household income fell 1.6% between 2019 and 2022, adjusted for inflation.

That trend "explains why Americans have felt so 'meh' about the strong economy over the past couple years," Axios Markets' Emily Peck writes based on similar data.

The intrigue: The COVID-19 pandemic "changed the geography of where money is made in the United States," Axios Macro's Neil Irwin reports, as many higher-income Americans decamped from cities like New York and San Francisco to "rural and exurban places and popular vacation destinations."

Of note: Because the latest ACS release is based on 2022 data, it's capturing what some call the "late pandemic era," when many elements of normality returned, but the pandemic still loomed in the background, affecting many aspects of life.

