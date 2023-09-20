What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Sept. 22-23
From film screenings to a rock concert, there's plenty to choose from in Salt Lake City this weekend.
😱 Horror movie marathon
The Salt Lake Film Society will screen two excellent horror movies — "The Witch" and "The Return of the Living Dead" — this weekend as part of its annual Tower of Terror film series at Broadway Centre Cinemas.
When: "The Witch" plays Friday at 9pm; "Return of the Living Dead" is Saturday at 9pm.
Admission: $12
🎤 All-American Rejects concert
The rock band known for 2005 hits like "Dirty Little Secret" and "It Ends Tonight" is scheduled to perform at the Great Saltair.
When: Saturday at 7pm
Admission: $55 for GA
🍿 "The Little Mermaid" at the park
Sing along to "Under the Sea" at Yalecrest Neighborhood Council's screening of the 2023 film "The Little Mermaid" at Laird Park.
- The event will feature food trucks, popcorn and a performance by local steel drum band SteelWorks.
- Be smart: Bring a blanket or chair.
When: Saturday from 6-10pm
Admission: Free
