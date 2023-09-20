What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Sept. 22-23

Share on email (opens in new window)

From film screenings to a rock concert, there's plenty to choose from in Salt Lake City this weekend.

The Salt Lake Film Society will screen two excellent horror movies — "The Witch" and "The Return of the Living Dead" — this weekend as part of its annual Tower of Terror film series at Broadway Centre Cinemas.

When: "The Witch" plays Friday at 9pm; "Return of the Living Dead" is Saturday at 9pm.

Admission: $12

The rock band known for 2005 hits like "Dirty Little Secret" and "It Ends Tonight" is scheduled to perform at the Great Saltair.

When: Saturday at 7pm

Admission: $55 for GA

Sing along to "Under the Sea" at Yalecrest Neighborhood Council's screening of the 2023 film "The Little Mermaid" at Laird Park.

The event will feature food trucks, popcorn and a performance by local steel drum band SteelWorks.

Be smart: Bring a blanket or chair.

When: Saturday from 6-10pm

Admission: Free