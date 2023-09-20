51 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Sept. 22-23

Kim Bojórquez
From film screenings to a rock concert, there's plenty to choose from in Salt Lake City this weekend.

😱 Horror movie marathon

The Salt Lake Film Society will screen two excellent horror movies — "The Witch" and "The Return of the Living Dead" — this weekend as part of its annual Tower of Terror film series at Broadway Centre Cinemas.

When: "The Witch" plays Friday at 9pm; "Return of the Living Dead" is Saturday at 9pm.

Admission: $12

​​🎤 All-American Rejects concert

The rock band known for 2005 hits like "Dirty Little Secret" and "It Ends Tonight" is scheduled to perform at the Great Saltair.

When: Saturday at 7pm

Admission: $55 for GA

🍿 "The Little Mermaid" at the park

Sing along to "Under the Sea" at Yalecrest Neighborhood Council's screening of the 2023 film "The Little Mermaid" at Laird Park.

  • The event will feature food trucks, popcorn and a performance by local steel drum band SteelWorks.
  • Be smart: Bring a blanket or chair.

When: Saturday from 6-10pm

Admission: Free

