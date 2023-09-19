As condos and apartments rise up in the western parts of Sugar House, a new café has opened to greet the growing neighborhood.

Driving the news: Bix Bakery and Café opened last week near 500 East and 2100 South with a light lunch menu and trays of sweets.

The big picture: Bix is the latest addition to the fast-growing stretch of 2100 South, where it's starting to look like, well, a city.

The Izzy North and South apartment complexes are nearing completion, with the north side on schedule to be finished this fall.

To the west, the townhomes and apartments at 400 East filled up with residents after their completion in 2021.

Why it matters: While 2100 South is like a second downtown east of 700 East, farther west it long remained more of a back-in-time residential neighborhood with single-family homes between small commercial properties — many of them vacant.

The new developments are adding a lot of housing density to the area, and more restaurants and retail help to make the neighborhood increasingly walkable and livable.

Details: Bix is an offshoot of South Jordan's Biscotts Bakery, with most of the same baked goods in the cases and a few more hot plates on the menu.

Erin's thought bubble: The cumin cookies and palmiers were my favorites!