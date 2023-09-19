Bix Bakery joins fast-growing neighborhood in Salt Lake City
As condos and apartments rise up in the western parts of Sugar House, a new café has opened to greet the growing neighborhood.
Driving the news: Bix Bakery and Café opened last week near 500 East and 2100 South with a light lunch menu and trays of sweets.
The big picture: Bix is the latest addition to the fast-growing stretch of 2100 South, where it's starting to look like, well, a city.
- The Izzy North and South apartment complexes are nearing completion, with the north side on schedule to be finished this fall.
- To the west, the townhomes and apartments at 400 East filled up with residents after their completion in 2021.
Why it matters: While 2100 South is like a second downtown east of 700 East, farther west it long remained more of a back-in-time residential neighborhood with single-family homes between small commercial properties — many of them vacant.
- The new developments are adding a lot of housing density to the area, and more restaurants and retail help to make the neighborhood increasingly walkable and livable.
Details: Bix is an offshoot of South Jordan's Biscotts Bakery, with most of the same baked goods in the cases and a few more hot plates on the menu.
Erin's thought bubble: The cumin cookies and palmiers were my favorites!
