In our latest installment of "Downtime," we ask Jessica Ramirez, of the Utah Minority Bar Association, about the Salt Lake City spots she frequents when she's not sifting through reams of legal documents.

Details: Ramirez, a litigator, is president-elect of the organization that aims to promote diversity in Utah's legal field and provides scholarships to University of Utah and BYU law students.

Of note: Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

🥘 Best grub in town: "I really like the chilaquiles at Monarca. Their red salsa has that homemade taste!"

🧉 Local drink of choice: "Log Haven up Millcreek Canyon has a very lovely strawberry mojito. I definitely recommend it."

🥾 Go-to hike: "I love Millcreek Canyon. It's beautiful and dog-friendly!"

🎶 SLC music venue: "USANA Amphitheater. I love that it is outdoors."

🛍️ Favorite local business: "Salsa Del Diablo. They have very delicious and creative salsas."

🤾‍♀️ Utah athlete/team: "Utah Utes' football and women's basketball"

🏞️ National park: "Canada's Banff National Park"

🧳 Road trip destination: "Grand Canyon. I have never seen it. I know!"

📚 Reading list: "The Lord of the Rings" series. I keep telling myself I am finally going to read it. Maybe this will be the year."

📺 Watch list: "Only Murders in the Building"