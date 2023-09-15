55 mins ago - Sports
What Cougars should expect at the BYU vs. Arkansas football game
We're glad to host the Bringham Young University Cougars and supporters here Saturday, but want to give you a few tips on navigating our world:
- 📣 You'll want to be prepared for loud noises — we like to show everyone how to call those hogs. (Wooooooooo. Pig. Sooie!)
- 🐽 Yes, there will be an actual hog at the game. Tusk VI took over the honors after his brother, Tusk V, passed away earlier this year. (Condolences are welcome.)
- 🎆 The football program is still coming back from a long, dark period, so there could be some gloating over last year's matchup. Sorry if we rub in that 52-35 win too much. It wasn't really a rout. It's not like a cougar can outrun a hog. Good game.
- 🍖 Wright's Barbecue, one of the concessions, has been called the best in all of Arkansas.
- 🏊 Our air has humidity, so we hope your players can swim.
Good luck. May the best team win.
- Go Hogs.
