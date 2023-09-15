What Cougars should expect at the BYU vs. Arkansas football game

Share on email (opens in new window)

We're glad to host the Bringham Young University Cougars and supporters here Saturday, but want to give you a few tips on navigating our world:

📣 You'll want to be prepared for loud noises — we like to show everyone how to call those hogs. (Wooooooooo. Pig. Sooie!)

🐽 Yes, there will be an actual hog at the game. Tusk VI took over the honors after his brother, Tusk V, passed away earlier this year. (Condolences are welcome.)

🎆 The football program is still coming back from a long, dark period, so there could be some gloating over last year's matchup. Sorry if we rub in that 52-35 win too much. It wasn't really a rout. It's not like a cougar can outrun a hog. Good game.

🍖 Wright's Barbecue, one of the concessions, has been called the best in all of Arkansas.

🏊 Our air has humidity, so we hope your players can swim.

Good luck. May the best team win.

Go Hogs.

