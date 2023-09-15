55 mins ago - Sports

What Cougars should expect at the BYU vs. Arkansas football game

Worth Sparkman
Illustration of the University of Arkansas Razorback logo with wings added.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

We're glad to host the Bringham Young University Cougars and supporters here Saturday, but want to give you a few tips on navigating our world:

  • 🐽 Yes, there will be an actual hog at the game. Tusk VI took over the honors after his brother, Tusk V, passed away earlier this year. (Condolences are welcome.)
  • 🎆 The football program is still coming back from a long, dark period, so there could be some gloating over last year's matchup. Sorry if we rub in that 52-35 win too much. It wasn't really a rout. It's not like a cougar can outrun a hog. Good game.
  • 🍖 Wright's Barbecue, one of the concessions, has been called the best in all of Arkansas.
  • 🏊 Our air has humidity, so we hope your players can swim.

Good luck. May the best team win.

  • Go Hogs.

