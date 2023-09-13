Charted: What languages Utahans are speaking

Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Tags: Visuals, Data Graphics

There are more multilingual households in Utah than in past decades.

But the numbers have leveled off since 2016.

By the numbers: The share of Utah families who speak a language other than English was more than 15% as of 2021 — about double the rate in 1980, per U.S. Census data.