Charted: What languages Utahans are speaking
There are more multilingual households in Utah than in past decades.
- But the numbers have leveled off since 2016.
By the numbers: The share of Utah families who speak a language other than English was more than 15% as of 2021 — about double the rate in 1980, per U.S. Census data.
