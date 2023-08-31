Share on email (opens in new window)

The Utah Utes Pac-12 title defense starts on Thursday night at home with a rematch of last season's first game.

Driving the news: Utah will host the Florida Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium at 6pm, looking to avenge one of their four losses last year.

The Utes lost in Gainesville last year 29-26 in week one.

Yes, but: The U still made it to the Rose Bowl before falling to Penn State.

During that January game, starting quarterback Cam Rising tore his ACL and is doubtful to play on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Rising has been a rising star, leading the Utes to back-to-back 10-win seasons despite losing the Rose Bowl twice.

What to watch: The Utes are expected to turn to junior Bryson Barnes in his absence.

The intrigue: Utah enters the season ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll, but they have a tough schedule.

They'll face four teams also ranked in the Top 25. Three are on the road: Oregon State (18), USC (6), and Washington (10). Oregon (15) makes a stop in Salt Lake City.

They'll also end the year against a revamped Colorado team led by new head coach Deion Sanders.

What to watch: There's a reason three-peats are rare. If Utah wants any chance to claim yet another Pac-12 title, they must get off to a hot start.