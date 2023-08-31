Utes kick off '23 season in search of third straight Pac 12 championship
The Utah Utes Pac-12 title defense starts on Thursday night at home with a rematch of last season's first game.
Driving the news: Utah will host the Florida Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium at 6pm, looking to avenge one of their four losses last year.
- The Utes lost in Gainesville last year 29-26 in week one.
Yes, but: The U still made it to the Rose Bowl before falling to Penn State.
- During that January game, starting quarterback Cam Rising tore his ACL and is doubtful to play on Thursday, according to ESPN.
- Rising has been a rising star, leading the Utes to back-to-back 10-win seasons despite losing the Rose Bowl twice.
What to watch: The Utes are expected to turn to junior Bryson Barnes in his absence.
The intrigue: Utah enters the season ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll, but they have a tough schedule.
- They'll face four teams also ranked in the Top 25. Three are on the road: Oregon State (18), USC (6), and Washington (10). Oregon (15) makes a stop in Salt Lake City.
- They'll also end the year against a revamped Colorado team led by new head coach Deion Sanders.
What to watch: There's a reason three-peats are rare. If Utah wants any chance to claim yet another Pac-12 title, they must get off to a hot start.
- ESPN gives them a nearly 74% chance to win the game. They're favored by 4.5 points.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.