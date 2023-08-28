Share on email (opens in new window)

Nearly $40 million worth of projects were included in this year's Capital Improvement Program, aimed at enhancing public infrastructure around Salt Lake City.

Driving the news: This fiscal year's CIP, recently approved by the Salt Lake City Council, includes funding for dozens of projects, such as new public art installations, improving parks and enhancing pedestrian safety.

What they're saying: "One thing that a lot of council members were interested in and did fund … was street improvements for traffic safety, traffic calming," Salt Lake City Council chair Darin Mano, who represents District 5, told Axios SLC.

By the numbers: Upgrading road safety, transportation and public parks and trails made up nearly half of the CIP funding.

Here are the top five projects included in the CIP:

Safer crossings ($900,000)

This would improve crosswalks in the city, including five on Main Street that span from 900 South to 2100 South and Glendale Park.

North Temple Arts and Tourism District ($192,689)

The project includes decorative lighting from 800 West to 150 South on North Temple, along with pedestrian safety improvements and public artwork.

Ensign Peak Nature Park ($210,000)

This project aims to help accommodate increased visitation at the popular park and trail, improved lighting and a fence to keep the area safe after hours.

International Peace Gardens ($325,000)

Funding will cover the replacement of stolen artwork and improve botanical perennials and landscaping.

Bilingual park signage ($414,000)