What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Aug. 25-27

Kim Bojórquez
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Salt Lakers and visitors have plenty of live entertainment options this weekend.

🦖 Jurassic Park Live Tour

This family-friendly production will include an "action-packed" storyline and life-sized dinosaurs.

When: Six shows are scheduled Friday through Sunday. Times vary.

Where: Delta Center

Admission: Tickets start at $25

🎸 Mind the Gap Fest

Rock band Beach Bunny will headline the upcoming musical festival aimed at educating attendees on gender gaps in education, business and politics.

When: Saturday starting at 11am

Where: The Gateway

Admission: $69.50 for GA or $49.50 with student ID; VIP packages start at $150.

  • Of note: A portion of ticket sales will go toward a scholarship fund for people pursuing careers in the entertainment industry.

☕️ Salt Lake City Coffee Fest

This celebration of java includes coffee workshops, blends from around the globe and some of the city's best baristas taking part in latte art competitions.

When: Saturday 10am-5pm

Where: Sugar Space Arts Warehouse (132 S. 800 W.)

Admission: GA is $15; VIP with early entry and breakfast is $40

