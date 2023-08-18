1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Affordable sushi, Japanese classics at Tanabata in South Salt Lake

Erin Alberty

Japanese Mont Blanc frozen purple sweet potato cake at Tanabata. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Tanabata, South Salt Lake's new Japanese restaurant, is serving up sushi, soups and noodle classics at lower prices than we've seen in awhile.

  • And it's solid fare!

The latest: The restaurant opened around the first of the month at 633 E. 3300, at the location vacated by Ejo Korean BBQ.

  • 👋 Erin here! I popped by last weekend and sampled the goods.

Details: The donburi rice bowls are a great value, with a thick array of sashimi for $15 and cooked proteins for $10.

  • The yosenabe — a rich and beefy hot pot — also was a hearty winner at $12.
  • Even the saké was a deal: $5, and I didn't even finish it all.

The bottom line: When my husband and I left, I gawked at the bill — the cheapest date night we've had in a while.

One sweet thing to go: Do not miss the Japanese Mont Blanc frozen purple sweet potato cake, pictured above.

  • It's a surprise on so many levels!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more