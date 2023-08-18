Share on email (opens in new window)

Tanabata, South Salt Lake's new Japanese restaurant, is serving up sushi, soups and noodle classics at lower prices than we've seen in awhile.

And it's solid fare!

The latest: The restaurant opened around the first of the month at 633 E. 3300, at the location vacated by Ejo Korean BBQ.

👋 Erin here! I popped by last weekend and sampled the goods.

Details: The donburi rice bowls are a great value, with a thick array of sashimi for $15 and cooked proteins for $10.

The yosenabe — a rich and beefy hot pot — also was a hearty winner at $12.

Even the saké was a deal: $5, and I didn't even finish it all.

The bottom line: When my husband and I left, I gawked at the bill — the cheapest date night we've had in a while.

One sweet thing to go: Do not miss the Japanese Mont Blanc frozen purple sweet potato cake, pictured above.