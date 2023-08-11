Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Dhana, et al., 2023, "Prevalence of Alzheimer's disease dementia in the 50 U.S. states and 3,142 counties"; Map: Axios Visuals

Utah is estimated to have an exceptionally low rate of Alzheimer's disease, at about 10% of residents 65 and older, per a new study.

That's the 6th lowest rate in the nation.

Details: For the study, published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia, researchers estimated the rates of Alzheimer's disease among adults age 65 or older based on demographic risk factors, including age, sex and race/ethnicity.

Zoom out: Western states generally had far lower estimated rates than the rest of the country.

The intrigue: Rates in the West may be even lower than researchers estimated because the figures don't account for other risk factors that also are less prevalent in the West.

Of note: The low prevalence in Utah is not related to the state's young average population.