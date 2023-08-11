Utah's Alzheimer's rate is exceptionally low, researchers estimate
Utah is estimated to have an exceptionally low rate of Alzheimer's disease, at about 10% of residents 65 and older, per a new study.
- That's the 6th lowest rate in the nation.
Details: For the study, published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia, researchers estimated the rates of Alzheimer's disease among adults age 65 or older based on demographic risk factors, including age, sex and race/ethnicity.
Zoom out: Western states generally had far lower estimated rates than the rest of the country.
The intrigue: Rates in the West may be even lower than researchers estimated because the figures don't account for other risk factors that also are less prevalent in the West.
- Cardiovascular problems, for example, are believed to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Utah and other western states generally have low rates of diabetes and deaths from hypertension.
Of note: The low prevalence in Utah is not related to the state's young average population.
- The study only looks at rates for 65+ and 85+ populations.
