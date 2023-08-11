2 hours ago - Health

Utah's Alzheimer's rate is exceptionally low, researchers estimate

Erin Alberty
Data: Dhana, et al., 2023, "Prevalence of Alzheimer's disease dementia in the 50 U.S. states and 3,142 counties"; Map: Axios Visuals

Utah is estimated to have an exceptionally low rate of Alzheimer's disease, at about 10% of residents 65 and older, per a new study.

  • That's the 6th lowest rate in the nation.

Details: For the study, published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia, researchers estimated the rates of Alzheimer's disease among adults age 65 or older based on demographic risk factors, including age, sex and race/ethnicity.

Zoom out: Western states generally had far lower estimated rates than the rest of the country.

The intrigue: Rates in the West may be even lower than researchers estimated because the figures don't account for other risk factors that also are less prevalent in the West.

Of note: The low prevalence in Utah is not related to the state's young average population.

  • The study only looks at rates for 65+ and 85+ populations.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more