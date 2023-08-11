Environmental justice activist Olivia Juarez shares her favorite Salt Lake things
We're featuring Olivia Juarez in our first installment of "Downtime," a new series that explores what prominent Salt Lakers do when they're not hustling and bustling.
- Juarez is the public land program director for GreenLatinos.
- The nonprofit is comprised of Latino leaders that advocate for environmental justice for Latino communities, who often face more of the brunt of climate change impacts than the general population.
🥘 Best grub in town: Lemongrass tofu banh-mi at Pleiku.
🧉 Drink of choice: Publik Coffee Roaster’s Solstice hot chocolate.
🥾 Go-to hike: Alexander Basin in Millcreek Canyon. If you don't mind the flies, then it's a quick steep jaunt for a vista of wildflowers and central Wasatch Mountains. Wear pants to protect yourself from stinging nettle.
🏞️ National park: As a dog person, I skip national parks often and head for dispersed camping at U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management areas.
🎶Music venue: Granary Live!
🛍️Favorite local business: Caputo's on 15th and 15th because chocolate and bread.
🤾♀️Utah athlete/team: Looking forward to the Jazz season!
🧳 Road trip destination: Maple Grove Hot Springs in Thatcher, Idaho.
📚 Reading list: "The Daughter of Doctor Moreau" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
📺 Watch list: "Silo" on Apple TV+.
Of note: Some of these responses have been edited for length and clarity.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.