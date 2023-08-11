2 hours ago - Things to Do

Environmental justice activist Olivia Juarez shares her favorite Salt Lake things

Kim Bojórquez
Photo illustration of sunglasses with a photo of Olivia Juarez in the lens.

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: Olivia Juarez

We're featuring Olivia Juarez in our first installment of "Downtime," a new series that explores what prominent Salt Lakers do when they're not hustling and bustling.

  • Juarez is the public land program director for GreenLatinos.

🥘 Best grub in town: Lemongrass tofu banh-mi at Pleiku.

🧉 Drink of choice: Publik Coffee Roaster’s Solstice hot chocolate.

🥾 Go-to hike: Alexander Basin in Millcreek Canyon. If you don't mind the flies, then it's a quick steep jaunt for a vista of wildflowers and central Wasatch Mountains. Wear pants to protect yourself from stinging nettle.

🏞️ National park: As a dog person, I skip national parks often and head for dispersed camping at U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management areas.

🎶Music venue: Granary Live!

🛍️Favorite local business: Caputo's on 15th and 15th because chocolate and bread.

🤾‍♀️Utah athlete/team: Looking forward to the Jazz season!

🧳 Road trip destination: Maple Grove Hot Springs in Thatcher, Idaho.

📚 Reading list: "The Daughter of Doctor Moreau" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

📺 Watch list: "Silo" on Apple TV+.

Of note: Some of these responses have been edited for length and clarity.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more