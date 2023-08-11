Share on email (opens in new window)

We're featuring Olivia Juarez in our first installment of "Downtime," a new series that explores what prominent Salt Lakers do when they're not hustling and bustling.

Juarez is the public land program director for GreenLatinos.

The nonprofit is comprised of Latino leaders that advocate for environmental justice for Latino communities, who often face more of the brunt of climate change impacts than the general population.

🥘 Best grub in town: Lemongrass tofu banh-mi at Pleiku.

🧉 Drink of choice: Publik Coffee Roaster’s Solstice hot chocolate.

🥾 Go-to hike: Alexander Basin in Millcreek Canyon. If you don't mind the flies, then it's a quick steep jaunt for a vista of wildflowers and central Wasatch Mountains. Wear pants to protect yourself from stinging nettle.

🏞️ National park: As a dog person, I skip national parks often and head for dispersed camping at U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management areas.

🎶Music venue: Granary Live!

🛍️Favorite local business: Caputo's on 15th and 15th because chocolate and bread.

🤾‍♀️Utah athlete/team: Looking forward to the Jazz season!

🧳 Road trip destination: Maple Grove Hot Springs in Thatcher, Idaho.

📚 Reading list: "The Daughter of Doctor Moreau" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

📺 Watch list: "Silo" on Apple TV+.

Of note: Some of these responses have been edited for length and clarity.