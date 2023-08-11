President Joe Biden shares remarks at the George E. Wahlen Department of VA Medical Center Aug. 10 in Salt Lake City. Photo courtesy: Office of Gov. Spencer J. Cox.

President Joe Biden commemorated the one-year anniversary of signing the PACT Act, a law that expands health care benefits for veterans, in Salt Lake City yesterday.

Why it matters: The PACT Act provides additional health care benefits to veterans who have been exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other dangerous materials.

The big picture: Biden's brief visit to the Beehive State is the last leg of his three-state tour of the western U.S. that included stops in Arizona and New Mexico.

Biden was also scheduled to attend a pricey fundraiser in Park City on Thursday before flying back to D.C.

Catch up quick: His remarks come one day after the FBI fatally shot Craig Deleeuw Robertson, who was accused of making threats against Biden prior to his Utah visit.

The incident occurred when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at Roberton's Provo residence.

Context: Biden said his son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, lived near a toxic burn pit for a year in Iraq while serving in the U.S. military.

"We only have one truly sacred obligation and that is to equip those we send into harm's way and care for them and their families when they come home — and when they don't," he said at the George E. Wahlen Department of VA Medical Center.

"It's personal for my family, but it's also personal for so many of you."

By the numbers: More than 3,000 of the state's approximate 138,000 veterans have applied for benefits under the PACT Act, according to Gov. Spencer Cox, who welcomed the president.

The majority of claims filed by Utahns have been processed.

Veterans have until Aug. 14 to file their PACT Act claims.

Yes, but: Nationally, about 384,700 of the estimated 843,000 claims filed in the last year have not been processed, the New York Times reports.

Details: Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall welcomed Biden on his first visit to Utah since 2016, when he served as vice president.