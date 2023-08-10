1 hour ago - Things to Do

The Mixtape: Salt Lake weekend events, Aug. 11-13

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

It's a busy weekend, with three of summer's big events underway in and around Salt Lake City.

Craft Lake City

The annual DIY Fest brings together artists, vendors, artisan cooks, performers and instructors for a weekend of workshops and entertainment.

When: 5-10pm Friday, Noon-8pm Saturday, Noon-6pm Sunday

Where: Utah State Fairpark

Tickets: $8-16 per day, depending on date

Friendly Island Tongan Festival

The festival brings a taste of Polynesia to Salt Lake City with food, rugby, volleyball, arts and crafts and lots of performers, including a Tau'olunga dance showcase.

When: Thursday-Saturday until 10pm. The parade is 9am Saturday.

Where: Jordan Park

Admission: Free

Snowbird Oktoberfest

The weekslong alpine festival begins on Saturday. Come for brews, views and music each weekend through Oct. 15.

When: Noon-6pm Saturday and Sunday

Where: Around the Snowbird entrance; refer to the map for details.

Admission: Free

