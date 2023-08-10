The Mixtape: Salt Lake weekend events, Aug. 11-13
It's a busy weekend, with three of summer's big events underway in and around Salt Lake City.
Craft Lake City
The annual DIY Fest brings together artists, vendors, artisan cooks, performers and instructors for a weekend of workshops and entertainment.
When: 5-10pm Friday, Noon-8pm Saturday, Noon-6pm Sunday
Where: Utah State Fairpark
Tickets: $8-16 per day, depending on date
Friendly Island Tongan Festival
The festival brings a taste of Polynesia to Salt Lake City with food, rugby, volleyball, arts and crafts and lots of performers, including a Tau'olunga dance showcase.
When: Thursday-Saturday until 10pm. The parade is 9am Saturday.
Where: Jordan Park
Admission: Free
Snowbird Oktoberfest
The weekslong alpine festival begins on Saturday. Come for brews, views and music each weekend through Oct. 15.
When: Noon-6pm Saturday and Sunday
Where: Around the Snowbird entrance; refer to the map for details.
Admission: Free
