Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's a busy weekend, with three of summer's big events underway in and around Salt Lake City.

The annual DIY Fest brings together artists, vendors, artisan cooks, performers and instructors for a weekend of workshops and entertainment.

When: 5-10pm Friday, Noon-8pm Saturday, Noon-6pm Sunday

Where: Utah State Fairpark

Tickets: $8-16 per day, depending on date

The festival brings a taste of Polynesia to Salt Lake City with food, rugby, volleyball, arts and crafts and lots of performers, including a Tau'olunga dance showcase.

When: Thursday-Saturday until 10pm. The parade is 9am Saturday.

Where: Jordan Park

Admission: Free

The weekslong alpine festival begins on Saturday. Come for brews, views and music each weekend through Oct. 15.

When: Noon-6pm Saturday and Sunday

Where: Around the Snowbird entrance; refer to the map for details.

Admission: Free