1 hour ago - News

Great Basin Wildlife Rescue rehabilitates birds of prey

Kim Bojórquez

Sundance Mountain Resort ski patroller Tracy Christensen helps release a juvenile red-tailed hawk into the wild. Photo courtesy: Sierra Kinkade Chamberlain/Sundance Mountain Resort

Over the weekend, I saw the nonprofit Great Basin Wildlife Rescue release a pair of juvenile red-tailed hawks to the wilderness at the Sundance Mountain Resort.

State of play: The birds were sent to the rescue after falling out of their nest and were rehabilitated for about three months, Gavin Skousen, a volunteer at the nonprofit, told me.

  • Skousen said he's seen an uptick in injured wildlife due to more humans exploring the outdoors or settling in rural areas.
  • "People are finding animals that otherwise wouldn't be found," he said.

Of note: If you see an injured animal, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has a list of licensed rehabilitators.

