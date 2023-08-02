Over the weekend, I saw the nonprofit Great Basin Wildlife Rescue release a pair of juvenile red-tailed hawks to the wilderness at the Sundance Mountain Resort.

State of play: The birds were sent to the rescue after falling out of their nest and were rehabilitated for about three months, Gavin Skousen, a volunteer at the nonprofit, told me.

Skousen said he's seen an uptick in injured wildlife due to more humans exploring the outdoors or settling in rural areas.

"People are finding animals that otherwise wouldn't be found," he said.

Of note: If you see an injured animal, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has a list of licensed rehabilitators.