1 hour ago - News
Great Basin Wildlife Rescue rehabilitates birds of prey
Over the weekend, I saw the nonprofit Great Basin Wildlife Rescue release a pair of juvenile red-tailed hawks to the wilderness at the Sundance Mountain Resort.
State of play: The birds were sent to the rescue after falling out of their nest and were rehabilitated for about three months, Gavin Skousen, a volunteer at the nonprofit, told me.
- Skousen said he's seen an uptick in injured wildlife due to more humans exploring the outdoors or settling in rural areas.
- "People are finding animals that otherwise wouldn't be found," he said.
Of note: If you see an injured animal, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has a list of licensed rehabilitators.
