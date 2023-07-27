28 mins ago - Things to Do

The Mixtape: Salt Lake festivals and fairs this weekend

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The weekend is coming, and there are lots of festivals and fairs to choose from:

Butlerville Days

Cottonwood Heights' summer festival has carnival rides, games and other activities all weekend in and around Butler Park.

  • Family Night offers $1 carnival rides 4–10pm tonight.
  • Free inflatables, a vendor fair, crafts, history walks, music performances, games, art displays, ice skating and a classic car show are scheduled throughout the weekend.
  • The parade down Bengal Boulevard starts at 11am Saturday.
  • A drone show starts at 10pm Friday, with fireworks at 10pm Saturday.

Cost: Admission is free.

Fringe Festival

The performing arts festival brings theater, comedy, music, dance and live art to the Alliance Theater for two weekends starting Friday.

  • About 20 shows are on the schedule, with many more workshops each day.

Tickets: Entry to individual shows generally costs $15, though many workshops and events are free. Three-show ticket packs are $35, with 10 shows for $85.

Mega Peruvian Festival

Celebrate Peru's independence day with food, dancing and music tomorrow and Saturday.

When: 4–10pm tomorrow and noon to 10pm Saturday

Where: 297 S. 300 West

Admission: Free

Halal Food Festival

Taste a cornucopia of flavors while taking in an exhibition cricket match Saturday at Rosewood Park.

When: 11am–6pm

Where: 1400 N. 1200 West

Admission: Free, but reserve a ticket online

