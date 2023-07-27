The Mixtape: Salt Lake festivals and fairs this weekend
The weekend is coming, and there are lots of festivals and fairs to choose from:
Butlerville Days
Cottonwood Heights' summer festival has carnival rides, games and other activities all weekend in and around Butler Park.
- Family Night offers $1 carnival rides 4–10pm tonight.
- Free inflatables, a vendor fair, crafts, history walks, music performances, games, art displays, ice skating and a classic car show are scheduled throughout the weekend.
- The parade down Bengal Boulevard starts at 11am Saturday.
- A drone show starts at 10pm Friday, with fireworks at 10pm Saturday.
Cost: Admission is free.
Fringe Festival
The performing arts festival brings theater, comedy, music, dance and live art to the Alliance Theater for two weekends starting Friday.
- About 20 shows are on the schedule, with many more workshops each day.
Tickets: Entry to individual shows generally costs $15, though many workshops and events are free. Three-show ticket packs are $35, with 10 shows for $85.
Mega Peruvian Festival
Celebrate Peru's independence day with food, dancing and music tomorrow and Saturday.
When: 4–10pm tomorrow and noon to 10pm Saturday
Where: 297 S. 300 West
Admission: Free
Halal Food Festival
Taste a cornucopia of flavors while taking in an exhibition cricket match Saturday at Rosewood Park.
When: 11am–6pm
Where: 1400 N. 1200 West
Admission: Free, but reserve a ticket online
