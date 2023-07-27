Share on email (opens in new window)

The weekend is coming, and there are lots of festivals and fairs to choose from:

Cottonwood Heights' summer festival has carnival rides, games and other activities all weekend in and around Butler Park.

Family Night offers $1 carnival rides 4–10pm tonight.

Free inflatables, a vendor fair, crafts, history walks, music performances, games, art displays, ice skating and a classic car show are scheduled throughout the weekend.

The parade down Bengal Boulevard starts at 11am Saturday.

A drone show starts at 10pm Friday, with fireworks at 10pm Saturday.

Cost: Admission is free.

The performing arts festival brings theater, comedy, music, dance and live art to the Alliance Theater for two weekends starting Friday.

About 20 shows are on the schedule, with many more workshops each day.

Tickets: Entry to individual shows generally costs $15, though many workshops and events are free. Three-show ticket packs are $35, with 10 shows for $85.

Celebrate Peru's independence day with food, dancing and music tomorrow and Saturday.

When: 4–10pm tomorrow and noon to 10pm Saturday

Where: 297 S. 300 West

Admission: Free

Taste a cornucopia of flavors while taking in an exhibition cricket match Saturday at Rosewood Park.

When: 11am–6pm

Where: 1400 N. 1200 West

Admission: Free, but reserve a ticket online