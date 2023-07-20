The Mixtape: Salt Lake's weekend features a music fest, burlesque and a powwow
If you need a break from Pioneer/Pie 'n' Beer Day festivities, check out these weekend events:
Utah Is For Lovers
Alkaline Trio is headlining Friday's music festival at Granary Live, with host Hawthorne Heights also performing along with PUP, Secondhand Serenade and many more.
When: Noon
Where: 742 S. 500 West
Tickets: $60 general admission
Backstage at the Burlesque
Circus-like performances and flashy costumes fill out the theatrical drama playing three nights only at Kalypto Arts.
When: 7:30-9pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 4220 W. 2100 South, Suite B
Tickets: $27.25
Celebrating the People Powwow
See some of Utah's best dancers at the 10th annual powwow hosted by Native American Events at South Jordan City Park.
When: 10am to at least 6pm
Cost: Free
Crazy Daisy Boutique
Peruse the wares of dozens of Utah artists, crafters and collectors for fashion finds, home decor, jewelry and gifts.
When: 9am-6pm Saturday
Where: Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy
Admission: Free tickets online
"Wakanda Forever"
Catch an outdoor screening of the Marvel hit at the park, with food trucks and DJ-led games beforehand.
When: 6pm Friday
Where: Sunnyvale Park, 4013 S. 700 West
Cost: Free
