The Mixtape: Salt Lake's weekend features a music fest, burlesque and a powwow

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

If you need a break from Pioneer/Pie 'n' Beer Day festivities, check out these weekend events:

Utah Is For Lovers

Alkaline Trio is headlining Friday's music festival at Granary Live, with host Hawthorne Heights also performing along with PUP, Secondhand Serenade and many more.

When: Noon

Where: 742 S. 500 West

Tickets: $60 general admission

Backstage at the Burlesque

Circus-like performances and flashy costumes fill out the theatrical drama playing three nights only at Kalypto Arts.

When: 7:30-9pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 4220 W. 2100 South, Suite B

Tickets: $27.25

Celebrating the People Powwow

See some of Utah's best dancers at the 10th annual powwow hosted by Native American Events at South Jordan City Park.

When: 10am to at least 6pm

Cost: Free

Crazy Daisy Boutique

Peruse the wares of dozens of Utah artists, crafters and collectors for fashion finds, home decor, jewelry and gifts.

When: 9am-6pm Saturday

Where: Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy

Admission: Free tickets online

"Wakanda Forever"

Catch an outdoor screening of the Marvel hit at the park, with food trucks and DJ-led games beforehand.

When: 6pm Friday

Where: Sunnyvale Park, 4013 S. 700 West

Cost: Free

