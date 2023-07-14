The Mixtape: Salt Lake weekend events for July 14-16
Draper Days
It's a town party Friday and Saturday in Draper.
- Draper Park will have games, rides, animal encounters, face painting, princesses and superheroes, contests, a climbing wall, bungee trampoline, other rides and vendors 5-9pm Friday and 9am-9pm Saturday.
- Free concerts and fireworks begin at 6:30pm each night in Draper Park, with The Salamanders headlining Friday's show and Diamond Rio playing Saturday.
- The parade begins 9am Saturday, running up Fort Street from Stokes Avenue to 12400 South.
"Pee Wee's Big Adventure"
Dance to "Tequila" with Pee Wee, Large Marge and Dottie at a free screening of the 1985 hit at Tanner Park.
- Enjoy food trucks and music by Beat Bus beforehand.
When: 6pm Friday
Cost: Free
Wasatch Wildflower Festival
Head for the hills to see this year's carpets of blooms. Kim had fun last weekend at Alta!
When: 9am-1pm Saturday and Sunday
Where: Snowbird on Saturday and Alta on Sunday
Cost: Free, but online registration required
Foam Wonderland
The Complex's foam party brings Wooli, Trivecta and others to the stage.
When: 7pm Saturday
Cost: $42.50
Days of '47 Pops Concert
Get jazzed for Pioneer Day with the Choral Arts Society of Utah and the West Valley Symphony, featuring BYU's Vocal Point.
When: 7:30pm Friday and Saturday
Where: Abravanel Hall
Cost: Free but tickets required
