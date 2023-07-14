Share on email (opens in new window)

Mark your datebook with these fun events!

It's a town party Friday and Saturday in Draper.

Draper Park will have games, rides, animal encounters, face painting, princesses and superheroes, contests, a climbing wall, bungee trampoline, other rides and vendors 5-9pm Friday and 9am-9pm Saturday.

Free concerts and fireworks begin at 6:30pm each night in Draper Park, with The Salamanders headlining Friday's show and Diamond Rio playing Saturday.

The parade begins 9am Saturday, running up Fort Street from Stokes Avenue to 12400 South.

Dance to "Tequila" with Pee Wee, Large Marge and Dottie at a free screening of the 1985 hit at Tanner Park.

Enjoy food trucks and music by Beat Bus beforehand.

When: 6pm Friday

Cost: Free

Head for the hills to see this year's carpets of blooms. Kim had fun last weekend at Alta!

When: 9am-1pm Saturday and Sunday

Where: Snowbird on Saturday and Alta on Sunday

Cost: Free, but online registration required

The Complex's foam party brings Wooli, Trivecta and others to the stage.

When: 7pm Saturday

Cost: $42.50

Get jazzed for Pioneer Day with the Choral Arts Society of Utah and the West Valley Symphony, featuring BYU's Vocal Point.

When: 7:30pm Friday and Saturday

Where: Abravanel Hall

Cost: Free but tickets required