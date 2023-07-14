50 mins ago - Things to Do

The Mixtape: Salt Lake weekend events for July 14-16

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a cassette tape with the tape unspooling to spell weekend.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Mark your datebook with these fun events!

Draper Days

It's a town party Friday and Saturday in Draper.

  • Draper Park will have games, rides, animal encounters, face painting, princesses and superheroes, contests, a climbing wall, bungee trampoline, other rides and vendors 5-9pm Friday and 9am-9pm Saturday.
  • Free concerts and fireworks begin at 6:30pm each night in Draper Park, with The Salamanders headlining Friday's show and Diamond Rio playing Saturday.
  • The parade begins 9am Saturday, running up Fort Street from Stokes Avenue to 12400 South.
"Pee Wee's Big Adventure"

Dance to "Tequila" with Pee Wee, Large Marge and Dottie at a free screening of the 1985 hit at Tanner Park.

  • Enjoy food trucks and music by Beat Bus beforehand.

When: 6pm Friday

Cost: Free

Wasatch Wildflower Festival

Head for the hills to see this year's carpets of blooms. Kim had fun last weekend at Alta!

When: 9am-1pm Saturday and Sunday

Where: Snowbird on Saturday and Alta on Sunday

Cost: Free, but online registration required

Foam Wonderland

The Complex's foam party brings Wooli, Trivecta and others to the stage.

When: 7pm Saturday

Cost: $42.50

Days of '47 Pops Concert

Get jazzed for Pioneer Day with the Choral Arts Society of Utah and the West Valley Symphony, featuring BYU's Vocal Point.

When: 7:30pm Friday and Saturday

Where: Abravanel Hall

Cost: Free but tickets required

