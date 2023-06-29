Share on email (opens in new window)

Time to make weekend plans!

LGBTQ+ comedy

Finish Pride Month with a laugh at Crowdsourced Comedy's "Infused" improv and standup show.

When: 7:30pm Friday

Where: Why Kiki, 69 W. 100 South

Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door

Yee haw! The rodeo is in town, with competitions Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, a carnival July 1-4, and a parade and fireworks on July 4.

Where: In and around Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan

Tickets: Prices vary

The country-funk-blues maestro is bringing his Large Band to the Sandy Amphitheater — and we already told you how great that venue is.

When: 7pm Saturday

Tickets: $49.50-$59.50