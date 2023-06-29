1 hour ago - Things to Do
The mixtape: Salt Lake's weekend events guide
Time to make weekend plans!
LGBTQ+ comedy
Finish Pride Month with a laugh at Crowdsourced Comedy's "Infused" improv and standup show.
When: 7:30pm Friday
Where: Why Kiki, 69 W. 100 South
Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door
Western Stampede
Yee haw! The rodeo is in town, with competitions Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, a carnival July 1-4, and a parade and fireworks on July 4.
Where: In and around Veterans Memorial Park in West Jordan
Tickets: Prices vary
Lyle Lovett
The country-funk-blues maestro is bringing his Large Band to the Sandy Amphitheater — and we already told you how great that venue is.
When: 7pm Saturday
Tickets: $49.50-$59.50
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.