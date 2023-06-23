What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | June 23-25

Share on email (opens in new window)

From viewing artwork crafted by local artists to clubbing with a reality TV star, there's plenty to do in Salt Lake City this weekend.

Speaking of baseball, the Salt Lake Bees are playing back-to-back games against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

When: Friday and Saturday at 6:35pm; Sunday at 1:05pm

Where: Smith's Ballpark

Cost: Tickets start at $13

The annual festival will feature more than 170 artists and 200 musical and literary performances.

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: Library Square

Cost: $16 per adult; $8 per child, ages 6-12; $40 for a three-day pass

Children 5 and under get in for free.

Yeah, buddy! Instead of binge-watching MTV's "Jersey Shore," head to the club and dance along to the reality TV star's beats.

When: Saturday at 9pm

Where: Sky SLC, 149 Pierpont Ave.

Cost: $50 per ticket