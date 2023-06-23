What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | June 23-25
From viewing artwork crafted by local artists to clubbing with a reality TV star, there's plenty to do in Salt Lake City this weekend.
⚾️ Catch a Bees game
Speaking of baseball, the Salt Lake Bees are playing back-to-back games against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
When: Friday and Saturday at 6:35pm; Sunday at 1:05pm
Where: Smith's Ballpark
Cost: Tickets start at $13
🎨 Utah Arts Festival
The annual festival will feature more than 170 artists and 200 musical and literary performances.
When: Friday through Sunday
Where: Library Square
Cost: $16 per adult; $8 per child, ages 6-12; $40 for a three-day pass
- Children 5 and under get in for free.
🍾 Party with Pauly D
Yeah, buddy! Instead of binge-watching MTV's "Jersey Shore," head to the club and dance along to the reality TV star's beats.
When: Saturday at 9pm
Where: Sky SLC, 149 Pierpont Ave.
Cost: $50 per ticket
