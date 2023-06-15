The cost of Utah's child care crisis

Barriers to affordable child care tank employment opportunities for Utah families, new research by the Annie E. Casey Foundation outlines.

By the numbers: Between 2020 and 2021, about 13% of Utah children ages 5 and under were part of families in which someone quit, changed or refused a job over the cost and lack of child care options, per the report.

The average cost for a toddler to visit a child care center in Utah is about $9,000 a year. That's roughly 9% of the median income of a married couple in the state and 24% of a single mother's income.

Why it matters: Missing work or leaving a job due to child care challenges could diminish the resources a parent has to provide for their family.

The big picture: Such child care issues cost the state an estimated $1.36 billion in annual economic loss, per a 2023 report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, in partnership with the Salt Lake Chamber, Utah Community Builders, United Way of Salt Lake, and Voices for Utah Children.

About 77% of Utahns live in child care deserts, described as "areas with an insufficient supply of licensed child care," according to a 2018 Center for American Progress report.

Details: Utah children rank second in the nation for economic well-being, sixth for education and 18th for health, the foundation's report reveals.

Zoom out: Child care providers in Utah who earn low wages contribute to the care shortage, Martín Muñoz, Kids Count director for the nonprofit Voices for Utah Children, told Axios.

The median wage for a child care worker in 2019 was $10.74 an hour.

Between the lines: During the 2020 legislative session, then-Rep. Suzanne Harrison (D-Salt Lake City) introduced a measure that would have provided tax breaks for employers offering child care benefits for their employees.

After a heated committee debate, the bill did not move forward. "Our state really pushes that responsibility and struggle on to the parents and makes it difficult for families to really get by," Muñoz said.

What's next: Muñoz fears what's to come once federal COVID-19 funding for child care runs out.