How transportation impacts health care access

Data: National Equity Atlas, IPUMS USA; Note: Race/ethnicity groups with insufficient data are not shown; Chart: Axios Visuals

More than 1 in 5 U.S. adults missed or skipped a medical appointment last year because they didn't have access to a vehicle or public transit, according to a new report by the Urban Institute.

Why it matters: Access to transportation is a key social driver of health equity, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.

While telehealth may have reduced transportation barriers, it's not accessible to all and can't substitute for in-person care for some medical needs, researchers wrote.

What they found: Though 91% of adults said they had access to a vehicle, the figure was substantially lower for Black adults (81%), those with low family incomes (78%) or a disability (83%) and for individuals with public health insurance (79%) or no coverage (83%).

Zoom in: In the Salt Lake City area, 5.4% of households did not have access to a vehicle, per the National Equity Atlas.