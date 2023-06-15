How transportation impacts health care access
More than 1 in 5 U.S. adults missed or skipped a medical appointment last year because they didn't have access to a vehicle or public transit, according to a new report by the Urban Institute.
Why it matters: Access to transportation is a key social driver of health equity, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.
- While telehealth may have reduced transportation barriers, it's not accessible to all and can't substitute for in-person care for some medical needs, researchers wrote.
What they found: Though 91% of adults said they had access to a vehicle, the figure was substantially lower for Black adults (81%), those with low family incomes (78%) or a disability (83%) and for individuals with public health insurance (79%) or no coverage (83%).
Zoom in: In the Salt Lake City area, 5.4% of households did not have access to a vehicle, per the National Equity Atlas.
- Black households were more than three times more likely to not have a vehicle than white households.
