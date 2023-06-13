44 mins ago - Things to Do

Know Utah's firewood quarantine to save a forest

Erin Alberty
A small pile of logs.

Keep it close to home. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

It's time for s'mores, stories and getting toasty 'round the bonfire — and that means it's also time for caution.

Why it matters: Firewood can spread invasive bugs capable of obliterating entire forests.

Get smart: Utah bans firewood from out of state, but it's still important to limit the risk of spreading infestations from wood bought here.

  • Buy firewood near where you will burn it, the Utah Department of Agriculture advises. Try to burn wood that was cut no more than 10 miles away — and no farther than 50 miles.
  • Don't try to judge the safety of transporting wood by looking at it. Clean-looking wood can still harbor eggs and fungi spores.
  • Old wood isn't necessarily safe to move around; some insects take years to mature inside.
