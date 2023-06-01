44 mins ago - News
Utah festival to celebrate Asian culture and traditions
The Utah Asian Festival returns this weekend for its 46th annual celebration.
Details: The one-day festival on Saturday at the Utah State Fairpark offers dance performances and exhibits, as well as meals and treats sold by local food vendors.
- Attendees can expect 19 food booths and 13 food trucks at this year's fest, including Tamarind Vietnamese Kitchen, Yummy's Korean BBQ and Xing Fu Tang.
Flashback: The yearly celebration of Asian American communities in the state was first organized by the Asian Association of Utah's board of directors in 1978.
Hours: 11am to 7pm
Of note: The Utah Transit Authority will provide free bus, TRAX and FrontRunner rides for attendees. Just show your free admission ticket.
- Parking at the Utah State Fair Park will cost $15.
- GreenBike will offer free 30-minute rides to the festival under the offer code: 211623.
