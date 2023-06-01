Share on email (opens in new window)

The Utah Asian Festival returns this weekend for its 46th annual celebration.

Details: The one-day festival on Saturday at the Utah State Fairpark offers dance performances and exhibits, as well as meals and treats sold by local food vendors.

Attendees can expect 19 food booths and 13 food trucks at this year's fest, including Tamarind Vietnamese Kitchen, Yummy's Korean BBQ and Xing Fu Tang.

Flashback: The yearly celebration of Asian American communities in the state was first organized by the Asian Association of Utah's board of directors in 1978.

Hours: 11am to 7pm

Of note: The Utah Transit Authority will provide free bus, TRAX and FrontRunner rides for attendees. Just show your free admission ticket.