3 Utah Airbnbs to book this summer within driving distance
As summer inches closer, here are three Airbnb options within driving distance of Salt Lake City to help you disconnect and relax:
1. Secluded farmhouse
A horse ranch surrounds this farmhouse that features impressive mountain views. The home is situated a block away from Midway's Main Street.
- Location: Midway
- Features: Hot tub, fire pit, apple trees, pet-friendly
- Space: 4 guests, one bedroom, two beds and one bathroom
- Cost: $161+ per night
2. Spacious townhome
This cozy townhome is a short drive from Iron Mountain Trailhead, Ross Creek Trailhead and the Jordanelle Marina.
- Location: Park City
- Features: Furnished balcony, hot tub, gas grill, fireplace
- Space: Five guests, two bedrooms, three beds and three bathrooms
- Cost: $161+ per night
3. Cozy cabin
A river runs alongside this modern cabin where you can fish. The home is equipped with inflatable boats to take to Mirror Lake.
- Location: Kamas
- Features: Sauna, fireplace, gazebo, grill
- Space: Five guests, one bedroom, two beds and one bathroom
- Cost: $203+ per night
