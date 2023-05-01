As summer inches closer, here are three Airbnb options within driving distance of Salt Lake City to help you disconnect and relax:

Midway farmhouse bedroom. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

A horse ranch surrounds this farmhouse that features impressive mountain views. The home is situated a block away from Midway's Main Street.

Location: Midway

Midway Features: Hot tub, fire pit, apple trees, pet-friendly

Hot tub, fire pit, apple trees, pet-friendly Space: 4 guests, one bedroom, two beds and one bathroom

4 guests, one bedroom, two beds and one bathroom Cost: $161+ per night

Park City townhome living room. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This cozy townhome is a short drive from Iron Mountain Trailhead, Ross Creek Trailhead and the Jordanelle Marina.

Location: Park City

Park City Features: Furnished balcony, hot tub, gas grill, fireplace

Furnished balcony, hot tub, gas grill, fireplace Space: Five guests, two bedrooms, three beds and three bathrooms

Five guests, two bedrooms, three beds and three bathrooms Cost: $161+ per night

Kamas cabin bedroom. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

A river runs alongside this modern cabin where you can fish. The home is equipped with inflatable boats to take to Mirror Lake.