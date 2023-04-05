Mortgage rates curbed Salt Lake City's February home sales

Data: RE/MAX; Note: Overall number includes 50 metro areas analyzed by RE/MAX; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Home sales were down nearly 27% year over year in the Salt Lake City metro, per RE/MAX's February report.

Why it matters: In 2022, hopeful buyers were desperate for more inventory. Now, the dynamic has shifted, with homes hitting the market, but many house hunters are unable to afford them.

What's happening: Rates for a 30-year loan were at 6.09% in early February, shooting up to 6.65% by the end of the month, per Freddie Mac.

By the numbers: The median cost of a home in the Salt Lake City area in February was $488,423, up .5% from January.

In February, homes stayed on the market 56 days on average, a substantial increase compared to the same time last year when homes took 15 days to sell.

Zoom out: Because there's less competition now, buyers don't have to front as much cash as they did a year ago, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Between the lines: Buyers who can afford these mortgage rates have more power.

They have more options than a year ago; they can take their time searching and make offers that aren't wildly above the list price.

Yes, but: These rates make buying unaffordable for many.

What's next: Mortgage rates dropped nearly a quarter-point this month, which means buyer activity will likely pick back up.