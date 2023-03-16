Utah's sugary drinks and declining dental care could mean trouble for teeth
Utah had the nation's 8th-highest rate of young kids who frequently consume sugary drinks, according to a recent CDC study.
- The finding comes as dentists sound the alarm that dental health has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Driving the news: Two-thirds of Utah families said their kids from ages 1–5 were drinking sugar-sweetened beverages at least weekly, per a survey released last month.
Context: Sodas are adored in Utah, a state where most residents belong to a church that forbids drinking alcohol, tea and coffee.
State of play: Dentist visits cratered during COVID-19 lockdowns, so patients haven't gotten as many cleanings and sealants to prevent cavities — and lots of cavities are going untreated, said Mark Cannon, a professor at Northwestern University's dental school and president of the nonprofit American Academy for Oral and Systemic Health.
- Cavities are increasing, Cannon told Axios, and more kids are experiencing bleeding gums and "white spot lesions," or weakening enamel, around braces.
Why it matters: While painful in their own right, gum and teeth problems may be linked to cardiovascular diseases and other health problems.
What they're saying: "When working with kids who have a higher level of sugar — like a lot of sugary drinks — that will overwhelm fluoride," Cannon said.
Zoom out: The same CDC study showed most Utah kids are eating vegetables less than once a day — and poor nutrition can also contribute to gum and teeth problems, Cannon noted.
Be smart: Parents should get their kids back to dentists, try to get in the habit of cooking and limit soda, Cannon said.
- Xylitol rinse and chewing gum also can help stave off tooth decay and reduce oral bacteria, Cannon noted.
