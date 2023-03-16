Utah had the nation's 8th-highest rate of young kids who frequently consume sugary drinks, according to a recent CDC study.

The finding comes as dentists sound the alarm that dental health has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Driving the news: Two-thirds of Utah families said their kids from ages 1–5 were drinking sugar-sweetened beverages at least weekly, per a survey released last month.

Context: Sodas are adored in Utah, a state where most residents belong to a church that forbids drinking alcohol, tea and coffee.

State of play: Dentist visits cratered during COVID-19 lockdowns, so patients haven't gotten as many cleanings and sealants to prevent cavities — and lots of cavities are going untreated, said Mark Cannon, a professor at Northwestern University's dental school and president of the nonprofit American Academy for Oral and Systemic Health.

Cavities are increasing, Cannon told Axios, and more kids are experiencing bleeding gums and "white spot lesions," or weakening enamel, around braces.

Why it matters: While painful in their own right, gum and teeth problems may be linked to cardiovascular diseases and other health problems.

What they're saying: "When working with kids who have a higher level of sugar — like a lot of sugary drinks — that will overwhelm fluoride," Cannon said.

Zoom out: The same CDC study showed most Utah kids are eating vegetables less than once a day — and poor nutrition can also contribute to gum and teeth problems, Cannon noted.

Be smart: Parents should get their kids back to dentists, try to get in the habit of cooking and limit soda, Cannon said.