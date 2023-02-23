35 mins ago - News
Nearly half of Utah kids aren't eating veggies daily
Nearly half of Utah children go without eating a daily vegetable, according to CDC data released last week.
Details: Researchers examined more than 18,000 responses from parents to the 2021 National Survey of Children's Health regarding what their kids between ages 1 and 5 consumed in the previous week, Axios' Tina Reeds writes.
- The survey was conducted from June 25, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022.
Zoom in: 52.5% of Utah parents surveyed said their child ate a daily vegetable.
- Twenty-eight percent said their child consumed a fruit each day.
- Yes, but: About 66% indicated their child drank a sugar-sweetened beverage at least once the prior week.
