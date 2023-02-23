Nearly half of Utah kids aren't eating veggies daily

Nearly half of Utah children go without eating a daily vegetable, according to CDC data released last week.

Details: Researchers examined more than 18,000 responses from parents to the 2021 National Survey of Children's Health regarding what their kids between ages 1 and 5 consumed in the previous week, Axios' Tina Reeds writes.

The survey was conducted from June 25, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022.

Zoom in: 52.5% of Utah parents surveyed said their child ate a daily vegetable.