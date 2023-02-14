46 mins ago - Business
Barrel-aged IPA gives a big chocolate kiss on top of the hops
Level Crossing Brewery has taken its award-winning Black Album IPA and stepped it up a notch, aging it in High West Bourye barrels.
- It's basically a whole new beverage.
It didn't occur to me that a year in barrels could affect a beer so dramatically, but Black Album was already full of surprises.
- The original has the hops you're expecting from an IPA, with enough sweet maltiness to keep it from tasting like dandelion stains.
The latest: The barrel-aged version released this weekend gives it a big chocolate kiss without smothering the hops.
- If you're still empty-handed for Valentine's Day, stop by the South Salt Lake brewery for a few cans — a fine alternative to a heart-shaped box of meh candy.
