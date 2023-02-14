Barrel-aged Black Album beer, center, flanked by the original Black Album and a glass of High West Bourye. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Level Crossing Brewery has taken its award-winning Black Album IPA and stepped it up a notch, aging it in High West Bourye barrels.

It's basically a whole new beverage.

It didn't occur to me that a year in barrels could affect a beer so dramatically, but Black Album was already full of surprises.

The original has the hops you're expecting from an IPA, with enough sweet maltiness to keep it from tasting like dandelion stains.

The latest: The barrel-aged version released this weekend gives it a big chocolate kiss without smothering the hops.