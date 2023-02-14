46 mins ago - Business

Barrel-aged IPA gives a big chocolate kiss on top of the hops

Erin Alberty
Barrel-aged Black Album, center, flanked by the original Black Album and High West Bourye at Level Crossing Brewery. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Barrel-aged Black Album beer, center, flanked by the original Black Album and a glass of High West Bourye. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Level Crossing Brewery has taken its award-winning Black Album IPA and stepped it up a notch, aging it in High West Bourye barrels.

  • It's basically a whole new beverage.

It didn't occur to me that a year in barrels could affect a beer so dramatically, but Black Album was already full of surprises.

  • The original has the hops you're expecting from an IPA, with enough sweet maltiness to keep it from tasting like dandelion stains.

The latest: The barrel-aged version released this weekend gives it a big chocolate kiss without smothering the hops.

