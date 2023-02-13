Ah, the pizza wars. The thing that gets everyone from Chicago, New York, Detroit and maybe San Francisco worked up about whose is best, while the rest of us mope idly with no dog in the fight and —

Haha, just kidding. This is America. When it comes to pizza, if we're not in the game, we're rioting outside the stadium.

What's happening: We want to know which city has the nation's best pizza, and Axios Local is staging a 26-city food fight.

The brackets are ready for you to vote here.

Axios readers in the winning city will get a pizza party!

Reality check: We realize Salt Lake has long odds against the heavy hitters.

Yes, but: Let's support our Pie, Este, Snowmobile, Bricks Corner, Victor's, Settebello, Slackwater and other hometown heroes!

Maybe once Chicago's uranium-dense deep dish and San Francisco's plants on cardboard have beaten each other bloody, Salt Lake can sneak into contention.

Zoom in: We're up against Seattle in a round one barn burner. Let's bring it home!