What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Feb. 10-12

Kim Bojórquez
Still looking for weekend plans?

We've got you covered, along with a few Valentine's Day-themed suggestions.

1. 🛻 Monster trucks

What's happening: The All Star Monster Truck Tour is making a pit stop at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

When: Today at 7:30pm; Saturday with two shows at 1pm and 7:30pm

Tickets: $28

2. 💕 Make Valentine's Day cards

What's happening: All Salt Lake City Library branches are hosting card making activities for children and families just in time for Valentine's Day next Tuesday.

When: Today through Feb. 14 at various times depending on the branch

Tickets: Free entry

3. 🏃 Cupid 5K

What's happening: The 15th annual Cupid's Chase 5K is happening across 41 cities this weekend, including Salt Lake City at Sugar House Park.

  • Proceeds will go to people living with disabilities, per event organizers.

When: Saturday at 11am

Tickets: $35 per person if you register in advance; $40 for same-day registration

