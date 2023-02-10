Still looking for weekend plans?

We've got you covered, along with a few Valentine's Day-themed suggestions.

What's happening: The All Star Monster Truck Tour is making a pit stop at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

When: Today at 7:30pm; Saturday with two shows at 1pm and 7:30pm

Tickets: $28

What's happening: All Salt Lake City Library branches are hosting card making activities for children and families just in time for Valentine's Day next Tuesday.

When: Today through Feb. 14 at various times depending on the branch

Tickets: Free entry

What's happening: The 15th annual Cupid's Chase 5K is happening across 41 cities this weekend, including Salt Lake City at Sugar House Park.

Proceeds will go to people living with disabilities, per event organizers.

When: Saturday at 11am

Tickets: $35 per person if you register in advance; $40 for same-day registration