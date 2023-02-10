What to do in Salt Lake City this weekend | Feb. 10-12
Still looking for weekend plans?
We've got you covered, along with a few Valentine's Day-themed suggestions.
1. 🛻 Monster trucks
What's happening: The All Star Monster Truck Tour is making a pit stop at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.
When: Today at 7:30pm; Saturday with two shows at 1pm and 7:30pm
Tickets: $28
2. 💕 Make Valentine's Day cards
What's happening: All Salt Lake City Library branches are hosting card making activities for children and families just in time for Valentine's Day next Tuesday.
When: Today through Feb. 14 at various times depending on the branch
Tickets: Free entry
3. 🏃 Cupid 5K
What's happening: The 15th annual Cupid's Chase 5K is happening across 41 cities this weekend, including Salt Lake City at Sugar House Park.
- Proceeds will go to people living with disabilities, per event organizers.
When: Saturday at 11am
Tickets: $35 per person if you register in advance; $40 for same-day registration
